High pressure filters across Texas today and tonight.
A cold front tracked across the region overnight producing gusty north winds.
This frontal system is dry and no precipitation is in the forecast.
Skies remain mostly sunny Thursday with highs in the lower 60's most areas.
North-northwest winds continue at 15 to 25 mph with gusts between 35 and 40 mph possible through mid afternoon.
The winds will be strong enough to blow lawn furniture or unsecured items around.
Winds should begin tapering off after sunset tonight.
Fair skies continue with chilly overnight lows in the middle and upper 30's.
I can't rule out patchy frost or a light freeze in low lying areas if winds calm down and skies remain clear.
Sunshine returns Friday.
High temperatures should warm into the middle and upper 60's. A few areas could reach 70 degrees.
Light north winds start the day off, but winds gradually return to the southeast at less than 10 mph during the day Friday.
The weekend looks dry with highs in the 70's Saturday.
Another 'glancing' cold front is expected Sunday which should drop temperatures a tad, but nothing too unusual.
Our next shot at precipitation may occur next Wednesday or Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.