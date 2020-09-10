The risk for heavy rainfall has ended across the Hill Country for the time being.
September is living up to it’s wet reputation this year.
Rainfall totals across the county over the past 24 hours through 7:00 a.m. Thursday were generally in the 0.10” to 0.50” range with higher total observed mainly east of Kerrville and in pockets across Gillespie County.
I’ll keep the skies cloudy across the HIll Country overnight tonight with lows in the upper 50’s to near 60 degrees. North winds continue at 5 to 15 mph.
Look for light showers or drizzle to form later tonight. Patchy dense fog is also possible.
Fog and drizzle may start the day off Friday.
Skies remain cloudy most of the day with highs between 75 and 80 degrees. Light north winds prevail throughout the day.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms may pop up during the afternoon if sunshine can destabilize the atmosphere.
Low clouds, fog and drizzle will be possible Friday night with warmer overnight lows in the middle 60’s. Winds become light and variable overnight.
Saturday becomes partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs warm into the middle and upper 80’s.
Rain chances increase again next Monday and Tuesday.
