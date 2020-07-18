FILE - In this April 22, 2020, file photo a residential neighborhood of Juarez, Mexico, and U.S. Border Patrol vehicles on both sides of a border fence as seen from El Paso Texas. The Border Patrol's parent agency said Friday, July 17, that it fired four employees and suspended 38 were without pay for inappropriate social media activity following revelations of a secret Facebook group that mocked members of Congress and migrants. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio, File)