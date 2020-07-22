A Kerrville parolee sentenced to prison at least twice in the last 10 years now faces eight felony drug charges.
Aaron Dion Glover, born in 1991, was arrested on April 24 by a Kerr County Sheriff’s Deputy on warrants stemming from various drug-related charges. His pending charges and dates of the alleged offenses are:
Bail jumping and failure to appear in court, June 3, 2019
Possession of 4-400 grams of synthetic cannabinoids, or marijuana, in a drug-free zone with intent to deliver, April 23
Possession of 4-400 grams of MDMA, or ecstasy, in a drug-free zone with intent to deliver, April 23
Possession of 2-4 ounces of marijuana in a drug-free zone, April 23,
Possession of less than 28 grams of alprazolam, or Xanax, in a drug-free zone, April 23
Possession of 4 ounces to 5 pounds of marijuana, Oct. 13, 2018
Possession of less than 28 grams of alprazolam, or Xanax, with intent to deliver, Oct. 13, 2018
Possession of 400 grams or more of THC with intent to deliver, Oct. 13, 2018
Glover is set to be arraigned before 198th District Judge Melvin “Rex” Emerson Jr. on Aug. 3 on some of the charges. For others, he has a jury trial set for Oct. 6 before the same judge. Glover’s pending criminal charges are the result of investigations by the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, according to the indictments.
Glover has been in the Kerr County jail since April 24 on bonds totaling $285,000, according to jail records. It is his ninth period of incarceration in Kerr County.
Aaron Glover's criminal history in Kerr County
Glover was sentenced to 8 years in prison on Jan. 21, 2016 by 216th District Judge N. Keith Williams, having been convicted of possessing methamphetamine with intent to deliver. In 2017 he was convicted of four misdemeanors: possession of less than 28 grams of alprazolam, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, possession of less than 2 ounces of synthetic marijuana and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana in a drug-free zone. Glover is on parole until June 2023, according to court records.
In 2012, Glover was convicted of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
In 2012, Glover was convicted of misdemeanor assault against a female — a charge that was reduced from felony sexual assault of a child. A grand jury, the Kerrville Police Department, and the 198th District Attorney’s Office had accused him of having sexual intercourse with a child younger than 17 years old. He was given probation but violated it and was sentenced to 84 days in the county jail in 2014.
Glover was sentenced to three years in prison in 2014 after violating probation three times on a felony evidence-tampering conviction from 2011.
Glover was convicted of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana in 2012 after being given a chance to complete probation and avoid a conviction on the 2010 charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.