We love our night skies on our hilltop outside of Ingram. We are on the south side of the Guadalupe, and enjoy a beautiful panorama of the northern sky, with one exception. Someone across the river from us has a security light that comes on at dusk and off at dawn which shines a light so bright it casts shadows on our bedroom wall! If you feel the need of illuminating your property at night, please shade your light so the focus is down, and not up and out. Thank you from a “dark skies” fan in Ingram.
Vicki Cobb, Ingram
