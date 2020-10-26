Tivy Head Coach Christy Dill released the roster for her 2020-2021 Lady Antler Basketball team Monday afternoon.

She has five seniors on her roster this season including Cassidy Harmon, Laila Casillas, Laurel Pruitt, Shayla Slaughter and Ashlynn Way.

Ashlynn Way was just crowned Homecoming Queen Friday night at Antler Stadium before the contest against Lockhart.

Tivy Lady Antlers 2020-2021 Basketball Roster

Jersey # Name Year
3 Jaime Jackson Junior
5 Cassidy Harmon Senior
10 Laila Casillas Senior
11 Jaida Davis Junior
12 Desiree Abrigo Sophomore
23 Laurel Pruitt Senior
24 Shayla Slaughter Senior
25 Ashlee Zirkel Junior
30 Riley Dill Sophomore
32 Ashlynn Way Senior
42 Amelia Balser Junior
Head Coach Christy Dill

