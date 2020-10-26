Tivy Head Coach Christy Dill released the roster for her 2020-2021 Lady Antler Basketball team Monday afternoon.
She has five seniors on her roster this season including Cassidy Harmon, Laila Casillas, Laurel Pruitt, Shayla Slaughter and Ashlynn Way.
Ashlynn Way was just crowned Homecoming Queen Friday night at Antler Stadium before the contest against Lockhart.
