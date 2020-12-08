The Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department’s fall Adult Flag Football League came to an exciting close on Dec. 3 with the Savage Kings knocking off Swarm, 40-39, in a championship game overtime thriller. The Savage Kings had an interesting regular season that saw them sitting at 2-7 coming into the playoffs. After a huge 70-24 win over the Soaring Eagles, the Savage Kings had momentum coming into Thursday’s matchup that eventually propelled them to winning their first-ever Kerrville Flag Football League championship.
Swarm had an excellent season as well, battling through adversity after losing a few key players and still finding themselves in the championship.
Thursday’s title game was characterized by excellent sportsmanship, athleticism and competitive nature. The City of Kerrville offers a huge “thank you” to everyone involved, including teams and players, spectators, referees, and staff for making the league such a success.
“It was exciting to see all the teams that competed this year get out and play the game they love,” Recreation Coordinator Justin Rodriguez said. “The Parks and Recreation Department takes pride in being able to provide the community with opportunities to stay active, have fun, and most importantly stay safe during this time.”
The city is currently taking registration for the Winter Adult Soccer League, which starts on Jan. 5, 2021. The registration deadline is Dec. 30, 2020, and the registration fee is $350 per team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.