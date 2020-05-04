Five Kerr County residents are among at least 31,548 people in Texas who tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the state health department. Four had recovered and one was recovering, said the city of Kerrville's emergency management coordinator on Saturday.
Of Texas's 254 counties, 212 reported coronavirus infections, according to information from the state health department. At least 867 people had died from the disease in Texas and 390,560 had been tested. An estimated 15,544 people had recovered from the disease in Texas. Those currently hospitalized in Texas with COVID-19 totaled 1,540. Available ventilators and ICU beds totaled 6,163 and 2,132, respectively.
Nationwide, 180,152 people have recovered from the disease, 1,158,041 have been infected and 67,682 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. In the U.S., 7,053,366 had been tested for the virus.
Worldwide, at least 3,508,566 had been infected, deaths numbered 247,531, and 1,128,181 people had recovered, according to the university.
Top five Texas counties for confirmed infections
Harris County - 6,708
Dallas County - 3,899
Tarrant County - 2,503
Travis County - 1,714
Bexar County - 1,585
Confirmed infections in nearby counties
Kendall County - 16
Bandera County - 6
Gillespie - 3
Medina County - 20
Uvalde County - 6
Blanco County - 6
Llano County - 3
Mason County - 24
Hays County - 167
Comal County - 58
Frio County - 10
Governor touts increase in testing
Governor Greg Abbott imparted some good news to Texans in a Twitter post on May 2:
We're increasing #COVID19 testing.The number of tests reported today increased by almost 29,000.The percentage of people who are testing positive remains low: below 5%.And, hospitalizations decreased.All good signs in our fight against #coronavirus. #txlege— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 2, 2020
Texas attorney general's letter to election officials at odds with court ruling under appeal
Despite being at odds with a court ruling, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Friday asserted in a letter to county officials that the litigation over expanding voting-by-mail during the coronavirus pandemic hasn’t changed eligibility for absentee voting.
A state district judge ruled two weeks ago that voters who risked exposure to the virus if they vote in person could ask for a mail-in ballot under a portion of the Texas election code that allows absentee ballots for voters who cite a disability. After intervening in the case, Paxton’s office almost immediately appealed that ruling, which could greatly expand voting-by-mail in the state.
Paxton continued to push back against that ruling in his Friday letter, arguing that the lawsuit did “not change or suspend” the state’s eligibility requirements and again raising the prospect that “third parties” could face criminal sanctions if they advise voters who typically do not qualify for a mail-in ballot to request one under those circumstances. The Texas election code defines disability as a “sickness or physical condition” that prevents a voter from appearing in person without the risk of “injuring the voter’s health.” Citing ambiguity in state law regarding what qualifies as a disability, Judge Tim Sulak of Travis County ruled that qualification can currently apply to any voter in Texas during the pandemic.
In his preliminary injunction, Sulak ruled that the state was prohibited from “issuing guidance or otherwise taking actions” that would prevent counties from accepting mail-in ballots received by voters who applied “based on the disability category of eligibility as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The attorney general’s office has argued against the expansion, claiming the vote-by-mail disability qualifications apply to voters who already have a “sickness or physical condition” and not those who fear contracting a disease.
In response to Paxton’s letter, the Texas Democratic Party — a plaintiff in the lawsuit in question — responded by saying the court had already overruled the arguments rehashed by the attorney general in his letter and that it was ultimately up to the court to decide the matter.
"Ken Paxton’s letter — which is not binding — gets the law wrong and serves no other purpose than to attempt to intimidate voters and county officials," said Thomas Buser-Clancy with the ACLU of Texas, which is also involved in the case.
Dallas-based hotel group to return $76 million in disaster loans meant for small businesses
After drawing ire from smaller businesses and some lawmakers, the network of hotels run by prominent Texas Republican donor Monty Bennett will be returning the $76 million it received in coronavirus disaster funds.
In a statement released Saturday, the Dallas-based hotel network said it would give up all the funds it had received from the government’s Paycheck Protection Program. Three related companies — Ashford Inc., The Ashford Hospitality Trust and Braemer Hotels & Resorts — had emerged as the largest recipients of loans from the federal aid package meant to help small businesses stay afloat during the pandemic.
The group of companies indicated it was giving back the money because of changes imposed by the Small Business Administration. It had applied for $126 million from the program.
“While we believed then and continue to believe today that we qualify for PPP loans based on the legislation and rule-making in place at the time our applications were submitted, continuous SBA rule changes and evolving opinions by Administration officials have led us to conclude that we may no longer qualify,” the company’s statement read.
Feds send coronavirus strike force to Amarillo in response to outbreaks in meatpacking plants
A federal strike force is headed to Amarillo in response to a surge of coronavirus cases tied to meatpacking plants in the area.
Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson announced on Saturday that a team of federal officials would arrive in the Texas Panhandle as soon as Sunday to help "attack" outbreaks in the plants and take over testing and investigations of people contracting the new coronavirus.
“They will bring resources and most importantly they will bring strategies that they’ve been using in other beef packing plants to slow the spread, to get control of it,” Nelson said in a video posted to her Facebook page.
The latest figures reported by the state put the number of people who have been infected in Potter County at 684, giving it an infection rate of 5.66 per 1,000 residents. That’s roughly four times higher than the infection rates in Harris and Dallas counties.
The spread of the coronavirus in Amarillo though is dwarfed by the rate of infection in Moore County, its neighbor to the north that’s home to the massive JBS Beef meatpacking plant. The infection rate in Moore County stood at 16.65 per 1,000 residents, according to data reported Saturday by the state.
State health officials previously confirmed they were investigating a cluster of cases tied to the JBS plant that’s located one county over from Amarillo. As of April 24, the outbreak had grown to 159 coronavirus infections, including one death associated with the outbreak. Not all the cases were in Moore County though. The JBS plant, which is powered by a workforce made up largely of Hispanics and immigrants, has workers who hail from Oklahoma, the tiny town of Cactus, the city of Dumas and Amarillo, from where JBS shuttles workers to and from the plant.
Regional leaders stand up for much needed public funding
Deep East Texas leaders have joined a national movement to hold Congress accountable for much-needed funding that could come from a century-old agreement.
As COVID-19 crashes through the United States, the national economy has floundered. Meanwhile, rural communities face severe revenue shortfalls. And while the federal government tries to rebuild the economy, these counties have turned their sights on a bill that could promise funding.
The Forest Management for Rural Stability Act, which would permanently fund the Payment in Lieu of Taxes and Secure Rural Schools acts, awaits congressional approval. These acts were created in December of 2000 in an attempt to give counties a percentage of the revenue from National Forest Lands in their counties, Lonnie Hunt, the director of the Deep East Texas Council of Governments, said.
“County governments across Texas and the nation are facing potential budget shortfalls as a result of the coronavirus pandemic,” according to a letter that 11 county judges, including Angelina County Judge Don Lymbery, wrote to The Lufkin Daily News.
“So far, the federal government has not provided direct aid to National Forest counties and other rural counties that include large amounts of public lands.”
This Texas teen delivered 10,000 masks to medical workers. She's also fighting a stigma
Most ninth-grade girls worry about schoolwork, friends and crushes. Lately, however, Valerie Xu has focused on face masks.
The 15-year-old from Addison, Texas, says she wanted to do something about the lack of protective gear for medical workers during the coronavirus pandemic. She also wanted to combat stories stigmatizing Asian Americans for the outbreak.
So armed with resourcefulness and a teenager's urge to fit in, Xu raised donations, bought more than 10,000 protective masks and delivered them to a Dallas medical center. And she's gathering more.
How she raised the donations
The donation drive started with a conversation Xu had with a family friend, a Florida ER doctor who was forced to wear the same protective mask for several days.
"This really amazed me in America," Xu told CNN. "We're supposed to be considered the richest country in the world, yet doctors and nurses fighting on the front line cannot get proper protection."
Since Xu wanted to make a local impact, she launched a GoFundMe to purchase masks for the UT Southwestern Medical Center, the largest facility near her home.
It has raised more than $3,800. Xu researched vendors in China and picked two suppliers, donating $1,200 of her own money to the cause.
She said her campaign so far has collected a total of 11,200 masks -- 10,000 surgical and 1,200 FFP2 masks, which are equivalent to N95 masks in the US.
She also wanted to destigmatize Asian Americans
Xu hopes her project will not only help stop the virus but also lessen xenophobia directed at Asian Americans in the wake of the outbreak.
"Over the news, we see incidents of Asian Americans being assaulted on the streets or facing racial slurs," she said. "With this campaign, I hope to send a message that Asians like myself are standing along with health workers in our common goal to defeat this virus."
Xu, meanwhile, has received grateful messages from medical workers and others.
"If there is one thing that I have learned from this experience, it is that people care and are willing to help our community, which is the truth of our American spirit," she said.
East Texas housing authorities to receive $1.7 million in relief grants
The office of Sen. John Cornyn announced that public housing authorities and Section 8 voucher programs in East Texas are receiving grants totaling $1.7 million to help with coronavirus-related improvements and maintenance to local public housing programs.
“The coronavirus outbreak has hit Texans hard, and as much as we can protect each other from its effects, we must,” Cornyn said. “I’m grateful to the Trump administration for making public housing in East Texas an important priority during the outbreak.”
The funding for this relief comes from the Department of Housing and Urban Development as part of the CARES Act signed into law on March 27.
The office also released a table of how and where the funds were distributed. Two organizations in Angelina County received $159,193.
The Housing Authority of Diboll received $137,717 and the Housing Authority of Huntington received $21,476
Nacogdoches County organizations received $136,292. The Housing Authority of Garrison received $6,564, and the Housing Authority of the city of Nacogdoches received $129,728.
The grants are to be used for resident support services; management and operations, including staff; routine and preventive maintenance; safety and security; energy costs; insurance; debt service incurred to finance unit rehabilitation and development; planning for the long-term capital needs and viability of properties; and other costs.
Texas sales tax revenues fall by 9.3% in April
Texas collected $2.58 billion in state sales tax revenue in April — a roughly 9% drop from what the state collected the same month last year, Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced Friday. That drop, from $2.8 billion to $2.58 billion, marked the steepest decline since January 2010, Hegar said.
April's revenue, which the state collected from purchases made in March, is among the first official glimpses at the dramatic blows state and local budgets will take from widespread social distancing measures first taken last month to stop the spread of the new coronavirus. And Hegar warned that the state’s largest single source of funding will continue to "show steeper declines" in the coming months compared with a year ago as the economy continues what will likely be a slow crawl out of a weekslong virtual shutdown due to the pandemic.
“The steepest declines in tax remittances were from businesses most quickly and dramatically affected by social distancing," Hegar said in a statement.
