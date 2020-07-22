The statewide trend of new coronavirus cases seems to have leveled off, but the number of hospital admissions and deaths showed no sign of letting up.
On Wednesday, the state recorded its worst day for COVID-19-related fatalities with 197, and more than 10,800 people were in hospitals across the state. After falling numbers of hospitalizations from the weekend, the number of those in hospitals climbed for a second consecutive day.
In Kerr County, Peterson Health noted just two new cases of the virus, and hospitalizations fell from seven to six. The good local news didn’t stop with the smaller number of cases, but the number of those recovered finally rose with the Texas Department of State Health Services clearing more than 130 people as being recovered.
Kerr County’s active cases stood at 121 as of Wednesday evening, but the number of recoveries rose to 215. There have been 338 confirmed cases since March, but since June 24, 200 people have tested positive through Peterson Regional Medical Center and its urgent care center.
Since Monday there have been 61 new cases of the virus reported in Kerr County. There were 13 cases reported on Monday, including nine at Peterson Health.
The demographics of the county’s outbreak show that younger people are the ones who are mainly testing positive with 36% of the cases in the 20-39 years of age group. In those 40-59, they account for about 30% of the cases. Those numbers align closely with what’s being seen across the state, according to the DSHS statistics.
Across the state the situation continued to intensify from the mortality and hospitalization perspective with 81% of the state’s hospitals filled with patients — 24% of them are due to COVID-19.
In parts of the state, especially along the border, the situation is much worse as the virus has overwhelmed local hospitals. In the area that includes border counties Hidalgo, Cameron and Starr counties there are more than 1,500 COVID-19 patients — about 55% of the hospital admissions in that region, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
In the DSHS San Antonio region, which includes Kerr County, hospitals were 88% full — one of the highest numbers in the state — and 30% of the patients were related to coronavirus. The San Antonio Express News reported Tuesday that more than 200 infants had contracted the virus — a similar trend was reported in Corpus Christi.
