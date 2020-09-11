Max Elwyne Dunks
December 1934 - September 2020
Max Elwyne Dunks, age 85, of Kerrville, Texas, passed away on September 7, 2020 in Kerrville, Texas. He was born in Houston, Texas to Robert Alton Dunks and Ruby Lee Jones-Dunks on December 7, 1934. He married Earnestine Joan Henderson on November 16, 1968 in Waukegan, Illinois.
He graduated from Tivy High School in Kerrville, Texas. He then went on to continue his education at Baylor University and after graduation, went on to achieve his Bachelor of Divinity at Southwestern Theological Seminary. Finally, in completion of his higher education, he received his Doctor of Ministry at San Francisco Theological Seminary. He pastored several churches after graduation, and then joined the U.S. Navy as a Chaplain. He was a veteran of South Vietnam, serving and spiritually supporting the U.S. Marine Corps during the war. He continued to serve our Country through the U.S. Navy until he retired in Corpus Christi, Texas April 1, 1992. After his retirement, he pressed on in serving our Lord and Savior through many ministries-including being jail Chaplain in Kerr County, as well as Celebrate Recovery at First Baptist Church of Kerrville, Texas.
Max is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Ruby Lee Dunks; his brother, Paul Dunks; and nephew, James Dunks.
Max is survived by his wife, Joan; his children: son, Jason and spouse Jessica and daughter, Lara and spouse Gustavo; sister, Judy Lindsey and spouse Arlen, their children Denise, Jill, and Rod; his brother, John Dunks and spouse Patty, their children Jay, Cody, Amy; surviving children of his brother, Paul Dunks, Pam, and Steve; grandchildren, Crystalin Saukko and Elijah Dunks; great-grandson, Jacob Hester; and many friends that are lengthy in number. He was loved by many.
There will be a viewing on Sunday, September 13th, 2020 from 2 p.m. thru 7 p.m. at Grimes Funeral Chapels, located 728 Jefferson St., Kerrville, TX 78028.
Funeral Services will be held 1:00 p.m. on Monday, September 14th, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Kerrville, 625 Washington St., Kerrville, TX 78028. John Hiddema will be officiating. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories.
Pallbearers: Chad Beard, Charles Ridgeway, Jack Hampton, Ron Kliesch, Rick Cheney, and Phil Sharnhorst.
The family of Max Dunks wishes to extend our sincerest thanks to Dr. Nambiar, Dr. De Los Santos, PA to Dr. De Los Santos-Adam Branch, Dr. Michael Johnson of Fredericksburg clinic, Peterson Palliative Care, and Peterson Hospice Care.
The family invites you to send condolences at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the “Send Condolences” link.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
