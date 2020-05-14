The “Vivid Memory” piece in the May 9-10 Daily Times recounted the memories of Dennis Doyle regarding the May 4, 1970, shootings at Kent State University. While I have no reason to doubt that Mr. Doyle was on the campus at the time of the shootings, I question his stated reason for having visited the campus that day. My wife, a freshman there at the time, was approximately 15 to 20 yards from the guardsmen when they opened fire (she was near fellow student John Cleary, one of the wounded). Also, as a student at KSU from 1970 to 1974, I took part in many of the post-May 4 protests and have read numerous extensive studies of the events leading up to the shootings. My wife and I were also among the major benefactors in the erection of the May 4 memorial on campus.
Mr. Doyle stated that rocks taken from barbecue rings were thrown at the guardsmen. There were no barbecue rings on campus! Also, a subsequent FBI investigation concluded that while some stones were thrown, none presented any danger to the safety of the guardsmen.
The majority of those organizing the protests were regular students; only a handful of non-students and SDS members participated. Mr. Doyle admits to having been one of those “outsiders.” According to him, he traveled to the KSU campus that morning ostensibly to visit live music venues, which he surely knew did not feature music until the late evenings. Knowing that there had been campus unrest the previous weekend, and learning that the roads to Kent were closed, he nonetheless entered the campus as an outsider to participate in an event that resulted in the shooting of 13 students. What was Mr. Doyle’s real reason for visiting KSU on that day?
Chuck Paul, Kerrville
