George Henry Elmore
December 1952 - October 2020
George Henry Elmore, Sr., 67, of Kerrville passed from this life on October 21, 2020 at his residence.
George was born December 29, 1952 in Houston to Floyd Henry and Myrtle Irene (Reeves) Elmore. He married the love of his life, Barbara Carlene Isham, on July 16, 1971 in Montgomery County. George was a carpenter by trade, mechanic by heart, and he loved tinkering with his 1976 Chevy. His favorite pastimes were hunting and fishing; especially at Choke Canyon with his family. He had the biggest heart and would break his back to help someone in need. He loved cooking at Chili and BBQ cook-offs, but would spend several hours cooking for a benefit for someone in need. He was a family man.
George is preceded in death by his father; two brothers; and one sister.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 49 years, Barbara Carlene Isham Elmore; mother, Myrtle Elmore; daughter, Teri Elmore and significant other Allan Crider; daughter, Michelle Adair and husband Aaron; son, George “Bubba” Elmore, Jr. and wife Monalee; daughter, Tracy Elmore; grandsons, Clifton Kolacek, Steven Kolacek, George Caskey,Cody Caskey, Jonathan Caskey, Dakota Elmore, Nathan Elmore, Phillip Elmore, James Elmore, Jace Elmore, Kaden Elmore, Logan Stehling, Randy Larcom, and Lucas Adair; granddaughters, Brandy Stehling, Jas Stehling, and Georgia Elmore; 18 great-grandchildren; one sister; three brothers; many nieces and nephews; and most of all Paw Paw to countless others.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 AM, Monday, October 26, 2020 at the Kerrville Funeral Home Chapel, interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.
Visitation will be held 12-2:00 PM Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Kerrville Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Jonathan Cakey, Phillip Elmore, Jace Elmore, Clifton Kolacek, Steven Kolacek, Cody Caskey, Nate Elmore, and George Caskey.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Kaden Elmore, James Elmore, Logan Stehling, Jose Flores, Ernesto Albarran
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home (830) 895-5111
