Three Kerrville men are under indictment on accusations of sexually assaulting a girl younger than 17.
Robert Michael Eugene Wilkins, Darryl Dewayne Frazier and Troy Gilbert Deese face felony charges stemming from allegations they had sexual intercourse with the girl last year. The girl's age is not disclosed in the indictments.
Wilkins has two two child sexual assault charges, Frazier has one and Deese has five.
The three men have jury trials tentatively set for Nov. 4.
Wilkins has been in the county jail since his April 7 arrest and is being held without bond due to accusations he violated probation. Wilkins, born in 1996, has been jailed five times in Kerr County since 2018, on accusations of traffic violations, petty marijuana possession, theft and forgery, among others. He signed five-year probation agreements in December 2019 after pleading guilty to witness tampering and to buying car parts with five checks, totaling more than $1,000, forged on someone else’s account.
Deese, born in 1962, has been in the county jail since his March 30 arrest. He cannot be released due to accusations he violated parole. He has been jailed 13 times since 1990, on accusations of theft, terroristic threats, organized crime-burglary, and felony drug dealing and violating parole, among others.
Frazier, born in 1967, has been in the county jail since his March 30 arrest. He has been jailed six times in Kerr County since 1990 on accusations of vehicle burglary, traffic violations and violating probation, among others. Frazier cannot be released because the U.S. Marshal’s Service has accused him of violating parole. He served time in federal prison for possessing crack cocaine with intent to distribute.
Frazier was among prisoners granted clemency by President Barack Obama in late 2016. In 1997, Frazier was sentenced to 21.83 years in prison, five years of supervised release, and was fined $3,000. Obama commuted Frazier’s prison sentence to allow his release on March 4, 2017, according to KLTV.
