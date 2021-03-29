The Tivy Lady Antlers lost a close district contest against Veteran’s Memorial, 6-3, Monday night, at the Tivy Lady Antler Softball Field.
For the first three innings of the game, Tivy led, 1-0.
Gabby Watts was the leadoff hitter for the Lady Antlers. She got on base with a single and stole a base, advancing to second.
Amelia Balser was credited with an RBI, driving Watts across home plate, on a fielder’s choice.
The second and third inning were scoreless for both teams.
In the top of the fourth inning, the Patriots scored their first two runs, going on top, 2-1.
Tivy would fight their way back in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Ary Hernandez and Jordyn Joy scored a run apiece, giving Tivy a 3-2 lead after five innings.
Veteran’s Memorial responded in the top of the sixth inning, scoring three runs, regaining the lead, 5-3.
The Patriots added one more run in the top of the seventh inning to make it, 6-3, in favor of Veteran’s Memorial.
Tivy had one last chance to win the game in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Hannah Delgado had a nice hit in the gap to left field to get on base.
Olivia Ortiz lined to third to get on base next, advancing Delgado to second base.
Ragen Shafer hit a line drive to shortstop, falling just short of making it to base, leaving two batters stranded in the inning.
Tivy head coach Megan Aragones was disappointed with the loss.
“I think we got a little bit stagnant after going up, 1-0,” Aragones said. “We got too comfortable and gave up the lead.”
Aragones added Jordyn Joy did a good job on the pitcher’s mound for Tivy.
“Jordyn really pitched a good game,” Aragones concluded. “We left nine players on base tonight, and that won’t get it done offensively.”
