In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Our Lady of the Hills Regional Catholic School will begin online instruction from March 23 to April 3, Principal Therese Schwarz announced on the school’s Facebook page on Monday morning.
Schwarz made the decisions after multiple conversations with the Archdiocese of San Antonio Catholic Schools Office.
The plan, Therese wrote, is for students to return to the OLH campus on April 6. Until then, the students will be taking virtual classes.
“What I have tried to do is just try to keep our stakeholders in the loop with the plan as decisions are made,” Schwarz said over the phone on Monday. “And then of course, if anything changes, I will do my very best to communicate that information to all of our stakeholders. … In the meantime, I am just making sure we are following all the recommendations from the CDC in order to ensure the safety of our school community and the safety of our community at large.”
