Cassidy Harmon scored 12 points against New Braunfels Canyon Tuesday afternoon, but the Lady Antlers fell short 47-35.
New Braunfels Canyon hit eight three pointers during the game making it nearly impossible to contain for the Lady Antlers.
The Lady Antlers trailed 31-14 at intermission and despite battling fiercely in the second half, the rally fell short.
Laurel Pruitt connected on two three point baskets in the second half providing a boost to the team after a slow start.
Pruitt and Ashlee Zirkel scored six points apiece behind Harmon's 11.
The Lady Antlers JV team also fell in a close one-point decision 44-43 Tuesday.
Genesis Nieto scored 18 points for the JV squad and Stella Hendricks added 13.
