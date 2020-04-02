Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly joined Kerrville Mayor Bill Blackburn in endorsing the governor’s order closing businesses deemed nonessential and urging residents to stay home unless they must travel during the ongoing pandemic.
“I'm relieved the governor ordered it and I didn’t have to -- that’s just me,” Kelly said.
Kelly, during an emergency meeting of the commissioners court on Thursday, urged people to work from home if possible and limit themselves to providing essential services. “If at all possible, work from home and remember you’re limited to essential services,” Kelly said during “If you’re not (providing essential services), stay home.”
He also urged residents to maintain social distancing measures such as staying at least 6 feet apart from people when outside the home.
“Be a good Texas neighbor and just wave,” said Kelly, quoting a saying he said his wife has been using lately.
Kelly also went over the governor’s order in great detail. The video of the meeting can be seen online at dailytimes.com, as well as a detailed article about the order and what businesses and activities are covered.
At Thursday’s meeting, Precinct 4 County Commissioner Harris suggested that people take care of multiple essential tasks when they’re traveling, rather than making multiple trips and subjecting themselves and others to increased risk of infection. Precinct 3 Commissioner Jonathan Letz suggested that people avoid traveling in groups.
“One person can go to the store, we don’t need a husband and wife and three kids,” Letz said.
Kelly noted that “countless people” have been screened locally to rule out coronavirus infection, 84 people have submitted nose swab samples for out-of-county testing, and only one infection has been detected in Kerr County.
“There is no reason to panic at this point,” Kelly said.
He said the infected person is a hospital employee who contracted the disease while visiting her grandmother on the east coast. Because she is in the medical field, she reported her symptoms, which looked like “typical flu symptoms,” to the hospital on March 19 and isolated herself, Kelly said. The woman, who he and others have said is doing OK, received the positive diagnosis of the infection on March 31 and the hospital released that information to the public that day.
Kelly said she was one of the first people who submitted a nose swab sample at the mobile clinic established this week at the Hill Country Youth Event Center. People can, by a doctor’s order and by appointment only, go there to be screened to rule out other illnesses, and to submit nose and throat swab samples if deemed necessary.
The commissioners court took no action at their Thursday emergency meeting, which was to share information among themselves and update the public on the situation.
