Two hundred nineteen Kerr County residents were infected with the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, two have died, 79 have recovered, 138 cases are active, and two are hospitalized, according to information released Wednesday afternoon by the city of Kerrville.
The latest local figures should be available at 4:30 p.m. today from Peterson Health and will be reported at dailytimes.com.
Statewide active COVID-19 cases totaled approximately 104,467, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services, and 246 Texas counties had reported coronavirus infections. Fatalities from the disease totaled 2,813 and 2,526,940 had been tested in Texas. An estimated 113,284 people had recovered from the disease in Texas. Since the start of the pandemic, 220,564 people in Texas have been infected.
Nationwide, 953,420 people have recovered from the disease, 3,055,144 have been infected and 132,309 have died since the pandemic began, according to Johns Hopkins University. In the U.S., 37,431,666 had been tested for the virus.
Worldwide, at least 12,068,034 had been infected since the pandemic began, 550,135 had died, and 6,609,462 had recovered, according to the university.
Top 10 Texas counties for confirmed infections since pandemic started
Houston scraps Texas GOP’s in-person convention due to virus
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston officials on Wednesday canceled the Texas Republican Party’s in-person convention, saying the spread of the coronavirus made it impossible to hold the event as scheduled.
Mayor Sylvester Turner said the city’s lawyers exercised provisions in the contract that the Texas GOP signed to rent the downtown convention center for a three-day event to have started July 16, with committee meetings earlier in the week. Turner, a Democrat, previously resisted calls to cancel the convention and insisted Wednesday that his decision wasn't driven by politics.
“The public health concerns outweighed anything else," Turner said.
State Republican chair James Dickey said the party was weighing its legal options and accused Turner of trying to deny the GOP's “critical electoral function.”
The fight over whether thousands of Republican supporters will converge on downtown Houston as the city’s hospitals are overwhelmed is a snapshot of the broader political tensions that have underscored Texas’ handling of the pandemic.
Gov. Greg Abbott, the state’s top Republican, had publicly deferred to state party leaders who last week voted by a 2-to-1 margin to go forward with an in-person event, though he had not committed to attending the convention.
Abbott has faced pressure from both sides while managing a coronavirus crisis that has surged in recent weeks. In May, he lifted restrictions on gatherings and began to reopen business over the objections of Democratic leaders in several Texas cities. The numbers of confirmed virus cases and deaths began to spiral in June and reached new daily highs this week.
Last week, Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said he was through listening to the nation’s top infectious disease expert, saying Dr. Anthony Fauci “doesn’t know what he’s talking about” over comments that some states reopened too fast.
But even Patrick, who is chairman of Trump’s reelection campaign in Texas, expressed misgivings about his party pressing forward with the convention.
The Texas Medical Center, a consortium of Houston hospitals, has moved into surge capacity for its intensive-care beds. Texas reported more than 10,000 new confirmed cases statewide for the first time on Tuesday. The Texas Medical Association had already withdrawn as a convention sponsor and urged organizers to cancel.
The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.
Abbott in recent weeks has moved to close bars again, restrict the size of outdoor gatherings, and institute a broad mandate requiring people to wear masks in public.
Dickey said in his statement Wednesday that organizers had planned to institute daily temperature scans, provide masks, and install hand sanitizer stations. Echoing the criticism among some conservatives to the government's coronavirus response, Dickey argued attendees at any convention would have more protection than the tens of thousands of protesters who gathered in downtown Houston following the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died after a white police officer pressed his knew into Floyd's neck for nearly eight minutes.
Turner “does not want Houston to get back to work," Dickey said. "He is not able to move forward and rise to these new challenges."
Speaking Wednesday afternoon, the mayor said he waited to act because he had hoped state Republicans would cancel the event on their own.
He added that he thought of his late mother, who worked as a hotel maid, and whether others in her position would face a heightened risk of infection if the convention went forward.
“No one wanted to step in and be the heavy and to say no, and then run the risk of being accused of being political,” he said. “But if after all of that, you still refuse to recognize the public health danger to everyone involved, then I am still the mayor.”
If all other efforts for a face-to-face convention fail, Dickey said a convention “using online technologies” would be held.
“In the coming days, we will evaluate all legal remedies available to us to fight back against the unequal treatment Mayor Turner has chosen to inflict on conservatives. We will keep our delegates, alternates, and other convention attendees posted as we pursue those remedies," Dickey said.
Meanwhile, hours after Turner’s announcement, the chief administrative official of Montgomery County, in Houston’s conservative suburbs, offered to host the convention instead.
The national Republican Party is also pushing to have an in-person convention this year, moving the event from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Jacksonville, Florida, after North Carolina officials would not provide guarantees sought by President Donald Trump. But in recent days, a growing number of Republican senators said they would skip the convention.
Texas Democrats held an online convention in June, and national Democrats plan to hold an almost entirely virtual convention in August.
Districts formulating back-to-school plans
Educators want their students back more than anything in the world, but want them to be safe at the same time, Justin Collard said.
Collard is serving as an intern assistant principal for Angleton High School, and his perspective sums up that of educators countywide as schools plan for reopening in the fall under Tuesday’s guidance from the Texas Education Agency.
The guidelines require districts to offer both in-person and remote learning options, which is what local leaders say they expected. But the online experience will be enhanced from what students and parents have previously seen, Brazosport ISD Superintendent Danny Massey said.
“Last spring was what we called crisis learning,” he said. “Now that we’ve had longer to prepare for remote learning, it will be an even better experience.”
The district is glad that TEA provided both options, Massey said.
“For parents that feel comfortable sending their student to school for face-to-face learning, we’ll have that option available, and then for parents who are not comfortable sending their child to school, we will be able to offer a virtual instruction at home for that,” he said. “We are glad to be able to offer parents choices.”
For those who choose virtual learning, a registration form will be sent out next week, Massey said. Remote learning will be provided by certified teachers and will look much different than last spring, he said.
Angleton ISD will release guidelines on how parents can inform the district of their choice in the upcoming weeks, a news release said.
“The ones that come to school, I’m excited to see them,” Angleton High School journalism teacher Missy Adams said. “The ones that stay home, I’m excited to work with them, too.”
The district is awaiting “complete guidance” from the Texas Education Agency. Meanwhile, will personalize guidelines for all learning models.
“AISD is deeply committed to ensuring that students achieve the appropriate academic growth for the 2020-2021 school year,” the release said. “Student and staff attendance, whether in-school or remote, will play an important role in achieving this academic growth.”
Changes will depend on the status of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the release.
For Brazosport ISD parents who decide to send their students back to school, measures the district will take include staggering elementary dismissal times to avoid crowds and employing multiple arrival and dismissal locations, social distancing on buses, and cleaning and disinfecting protocols, Massey said. The district will also encourage face masks, and require them where the situation is reasonable to expect the student to wear a mask, he said.
The possible requirement of face masks is a concern for Marina Spargo, whose daughter Mia, a cancer survivor, attends Brazosport Christian School. Mia will be an eighth-grader this year and is excited to return to school, Spargo said.
“But of course I really hope they’re not gonna make the kids wear the masks,” Spargo said. “My daughter, in her health condition she’s not able to do this because it’s gonna be really hard to breathe and … oxygen is going to be dropping — for her we can end up in the hospital in a bad way.”
The Spargos plan to talk to the private school first to find out what the new year might look like before making any decisions for Mia, she said.
The school year will be much different than what people are used to, Massey said.
Although Sweeny High School teacher Windy Byrd is eager of returning to the classroom, she faces the uncertainty of instructing in a way she’s not used to.
“I feel it will be hard to wear a mask and communicate,” Byrd said in an email. “So much information I receive from students is from their facial expressions. Without a word, I know if a student understands a concept or not. This will take some getting used to and my students will need to communicate more.”
Columbia-Brazoria ISD will discuss plans for next school year at a special board meeting Tuesday as a report, then again July 21 to officially adopt, Superintendent Steven Galloway said.
This will give parents a month before the first day of school Aug. 20 to decide what to do when it comes to sending their children to school or learning online, Galloway said, adding that parents do not need to be apprehensive about either choice.
“No parents need to be concerned about that,” he said.
There will be an opportunity to come to school, but what that school day looks like will be different, Galloway said. There are unknowns, such as what will happen where there is a staff member health issue, he said.
The district began staff-wide discussions Wednesday and will continue to talk with teachers and parents to determine the best path forward, Galloway said.
They plan to announce official plans on July 22, the day after the meeting, he said.
For Sweeny ISD, preventing overworked teachers and providing safety of staff and students are the driving factors to the reopening.
“Above all the safety of our staff and students is our biggest concern,” Superintendent Tory Hill said. “The actual learning process we want that to continue, but we had our staff feel safe and not be overworked.”
Since the pandemic dismissed classes for the year, Hill and his “design team” of administrators and teachers looked at every option to providing a safe and constructive learning environment.
“We have a large percentage of our staff that has concerns about being exposed,” Hill said. “It is extremely important we look at the hours for teachers and staff they would put into an online and an in-person class. The number of hours teachers plan in a normal year exceeds the hours spent in the classroom.”
Officials have completed a “first draft” of the fall school plans but wanted to conduct another parent survey before announcing them.
“We have a rough draft now, but we are not ready to release that,” Hill said.
Parents were originally in favor of in-person teaching versus online after the first survey, Hill said.
One of the potential options includes parents deciding between the virtual or in-person learning for their children with the ability to switch after a nine-week grading period, Hill said.
“Our goal is not to have students bounce back and forth, but there are other factors we have to look at,” Hill said.
Officials hope to complete the survey by next week, he said.
“We should know how many students want in-person or virtual,” Hill said. “We will know how many students we need to prepare for. We are planning on having on both side and that’s a daunting task for our staff.”
Danbury ISD will also offer both in-person and remote instruction, Superintendent Nancy Sandlin said.
“We will comply with all of the TEA mandates and publish our safety plan as soon as possible,” Sandlin said.
Abbott advisor echoes support for masks
ANGLETON — Requiring Texans to wear masks is part of a compact between businesses and customers to protect each other from the spread of COVID-19, an aide to Gov. Greg Abbott told a local chamber audience Wednesday.
“This is not just about the businesses upgrading safety,” said Adriana Cruz, Abbott’s executive director of economic development and tourism. “It is also a compact with the customer who also had to do their part. If businesses are doing their part to keep their employees safe and to keep their environment safe, then customers also needed to do that.”
A member of Abbott’s Strike Force to Open Texas, Cruz praised the governor’s response to the pandemic during her appearance at the Greater Angleton Chamber of Commerce virtual luncheon. Texans’ safety is his biggest concern, she said.
“These are very difficult times and all of the responsibility is on his shoulders and he takes it very seriously,” Cruz said. “He has said from the beginning that he is driven by data and doctors drive him. As we were opening the economy, those checklists were vetted by those medical experts and sometimes they changed them.”
Since the beginning of the pandemic in mid-March, economic shutdowns and safety recommendations resulted in tough times for many residents and businesses. More than a million Texans lost their jobs, exports decreased by $452 million and state sales tax revenue was 13.2 percent less than the prior year in May, Cruz said.
Regardless of the struggles, Cruz and her staff are hopeful about a rebound when the worst of the pandemic passes.
As one of the first states to lift its COVID-fueled lockdown, Texas led the nation in creating 237,800 jobs for the month of May. However, with a recent surge in new infections, the state had to reverse course on its move to resurrect the economy.
“We are having to scale back on our reopening,” Cruz said. “The data was showing where the spread was taking place was in bar environments, river tubing and family gatherings like graduation parties. Those happen on private property so it’s difficult to stop that.”
When the state began easing restrictions at the start of May, the positivity rate of tests for the new coronavirus was about 4.7 percent, she said. It had jumped to 8.5 percent as of Tuesday, according to Texas Department of Health and Human Services data.
Alvin’s Director of Economic Development Larry Buehler was interested in programs designed for the retention of employees.
“We have a couple of individuals who are industry specialists and expanded their roles to focus on business retention,” Cruz said. “That was in place before COVID happened. Now that COVID has happened, their job is to reach out to industry sectors and see if they have everything need to be successful.”
Once the pandemic again is brought under control, Cruz and her staff are optimistic about an economic rebound in Texas.
“The economy was sound going into the COVID-19 pandemic and should be able to emerge and recover in a reasonable period of time,” Cruz said.
East Texas hospitals see rise in patients as cases increase but have yet to be impacted by capacity problems plaguing other facilities during pandemic
As cases of COVID-19 rise, East Texas hospitals are beginning to fill up.
Many health professionals around the world have warned that the real danger of the COVID-19 pandemic was the potential for hospitals to lose the capacity to treat all the sick, but East Texas had yet to see the impact of those warnings.
Woodland Heights CEO Drew Emery said the hospital has 149 beds, 27 currently dedicated to intensive/critical care, six of which are available.
“We are caring for 11 COVID-19 patients at this time,” Emery said. “We do have a plan in place for the addition of critical care beds in the event of a patient surge and are in regular communication with local and state emergency management personnel as well. The health and safety of our patients and our community has been and will continue to be the priority for Woodland Heights.”
Emery encouraged patients experiencing a medical emergency to seek care promptly as the hospital remains prepared to care for all patients who need medical attention. He said the hospital has the capacity to hospitalize additional patients, as well.
“As a reminder, care for any individuals with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 is delivered in a restricted, separate area from other patients,” he said. “We also have adequate ventilators and PPE (personal protective equipment) at this time to meet the needs of our patients. Patient numbers and unit bed availability are fluid throughout any day as patients are discharged and admitted.”
CHI St. Luke’s Health-Memorial representative Vanessa Astros did not disclose information on hospital counts. However, she did say the Lufkin branch is seeing an increase in the number of COVID-19 patients needing care.
“Currently, we are able to accommodate COVID-positive patients who require hospital-level care at our facility or through transfer for those requiring a higher level of care,” the statement reads. “In anticipation of potential surges, we have identified locations at each of our hospitals where we can care for infected affected patients, meeting the clinical needs of those patients while avoiding exposure to the general patient population.”
Astros said the hospital has been planning for the rise in cases for some time and continues to closely monitor the “ever-changing situation.”
“Any capacity concerns at CHI St. Luke’s Health-Memorial Lufkin would involve a coordinated effort with the Angelina County & Cities Health District, our medical professionals, hospitals within our division and other nearby hospitals, if needed,” she said. “We are truly grateful for our dedicated caregivers and for the support from our community during these unusual and challenging times.”
The Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council reports data on COVID-19 hospitalizations county-by-county in the SETX region. As of Tuesday, their reports on Angelina County include:
■ 14 confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations
■ 11 confirmed COVID-19 patients in ICU
■ 19 available adult ventilators (17 in use)
■ three COVID-19 patients on ventilators
On June 26, the Department of State Health Services reported Trauma Service Area H, which includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto and Tyler counties, had the following:
■ 34 lab-confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations
■ 541 total staffed hospital beds
■ 222 available hospital beds
■ 18 available ICU beds
■ 108 available ventilators
As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, those numbers looked like:
■ 46 lab-confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations
■ 535 total staffed hospital beds
■ 247 available hospital beds
■ 10 available ICU beds
■ 98 available ventilators
Trauma Service Area H had a population of 272,151 as of a 2020 estimate.
However, even though the beds are being filled, many in the health care industry are losing their jobs as emergency room visits are down, non-urgent elective surgical procedures are put on hold and health care spending plummets by 18% in the first three months of the year, according to NPR.
The U.S. Labor Department reported 42,000 health care workers lost their jobs in March while 1.4 million health care workers lost their jobs in April. Texas also suspended all elective or non-essential surgeries for months during the pandemic.
The federal government has been distributing a portion of the $100 billion Provider Relief Fund to hospitals and other providers as a part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act with $10 billion allocated each for rural hospitals and pandemic hotspots.
But the American Federation of Teachers, which is also the nation’s second-largest nurses’ union, has identified at least 200 hospitals nationwide cutting worker hours, mostly through furloughs.
The Lufkin Daily News asked CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial why it plans on closing the standalone emergency room on North Brentwood Drive at the end of the month, but they had not responded as of press time.
Texas hits record with 98 new COVID-19 deaths reported
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas reported its deadliest day of the pandemic with nearly 100 new deaths on Wednesday as newly confirmed cases continued soaring and Austin began preparations to turn the downtown convention center into a field hospital.
The 98 reported deaths in Texas set a record one-day high, surpassing the record 60 deaths reported a day earlier. Texas is now reporting a total of 2,813 deaths.
The state also reported 9,979 new coronavirus cases Wednesday after hitting a record-high 10,028 new cases the day before. The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.
Republican Gov. Greg Abbott aggressively began one of America’s fastest reopenings in May but has begun reversing course in recent weeks, ordering bars closed and mandating face coverings.
Hospitalizations of people with coronavirus virus continued to climb Wednesday, with 9,610 patients in hospitals across the state.
On Wednesday officials in Houston canceled the Texas Republican Party’s in-person convention, saying the spread of the coronavirus made it impossible to hold the event as scheduled. The move by Houston officials came after Republican activists had resolved to press forward with the indoor three-day convention this month.
Houston has emerged as one of the nation’s hot zones in the pandemic.
In Austin, local officials say they're preparing the Austin Convention Center as a field hospital for 1,500 coronavirus patients. If needed, it could open by July 20, said Sarah Eckhardt, who is working on Travis County's COVID-19 response.
She told the Austin American-Statesman that if needed, the site would be used for hospitalized coronavirus patients in need of light care.
Also Wednesday, state health officials ordered a nursing home near Fort Worth evacuated of its 63 residents after about 25 of them tested positive for COVID-19, officials said. The residents of the Lake Worth Village nursing home were sent to other nursing homes in the region, said Kelli Weldon, a spokeswoman for the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.
“Within an hour of being notified about this facility’s status, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) had a surveyor team on-site to actively investigate this facility’s compliance with all relevant health and safety rules. Our team remains on-site and is working with local long-term care ombudsman staff to monitor the transfer of residents to other facilities that can fully meet their needs,” Weldon said in a statement.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
Among the many uncertainties created by the virus for Texans is what will happen with high school sports — especially football. The University Interscholastic League, which governs extracurricular sports, said Wednesday that it will require visitors, staff, and students to wear face-covering much of the time at workouts.
The group’s guidelines state that schools may allow students who are actively exercising to remove their masks “as long as they maintain at least six feet of distance from other students and staff who are not wearing face coverings.”
As the virus surges in Texas cities, it has also continued to spread and claim lives within state prisons. Nearly 9,600 people being held in Texas prisons have tested positive for COVID-19, and 88 prisoners with the disease have died, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
Among prison staff, more than 1,780 have been diagnosed with the disease and nine have died.
In Texas’ youth prisons, which largely avoided infection during the early months of the pandemic, 98 young people and 84 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Texas Juvenile Justice Department. The agency has reported one staff member died, but no youth fatalities linked to the virus.
Masks will be mandatory in many Texas schools when they reopen this fall, education agency says
AUSTIN — Masks for students and teachers will be mandatory in counties with more than 20 reported Covid-19 cases when public schools resume in-person classes this fall, under new public health guidelines released by Texas state education officials Tuesday.
School districts must offer daily on-campus instruction for all students who want it, but any parent may request that their child be offered virtual instruction from any school district that offers it, under the guidelines issued by the Texas Education Agency.
The final guidance has been modified from a draft that the agency accidentally posted last month that included few safety mandates for school districts, consistent with Gov. Greg Abbott's hands-off approach to the pandemic at the time.
Since then, as cases have risen, Abbott has shut down some businesses and issued an executive order requiring people living in counties with more than 20 active coronavirus cases to wear masks while in buildings open to the public or outdoor public spaces, wherever social distancing is not possible.
"Consistent with the executive order, masks are required in schools for the duration of the executive order," education Commissioner Mike Morath told superintendents on a phone call Tuesday. "It's likely the executive order will be modified over time. As it does, our guidance will be modified."
Abbott's order does not apply to children younger than 10 years old. School districts in counties with 20 or fewer cases can mandate that students and staff wear masks but do not have to, Morath said.
Teachers, who may be more susceptible than students to COVID-19, were concerned upon hearing last month that state leaders considered it safe to return to school. Earlier Tuesday, the Texas State Teachers Association put out a statement asking Abbott to "slow down and put safety first" before reopening campuses this fall.
After the final guidelines were announced, the teachers association said they don't go far enough. "Children younger than 10 will still be exempted from wearing masks in schools. Teachers of those children should be able to decide whether they want their students to wear masks," said Clay Robison, spokesperson for TSTA. "Teachers who fear they will compromise their health by returning to campus should have the choice of teaching remotely, and it doesn't look like TEA guidelines will require that."
And the Association of Texas Professional Educators released a statement criticizing the TEA for not providing "more explicit guidance" or including educators and parents in the decision-making process.
The guidance released Tuesday requires school employees to "meet the work expectations set by their employers" but does not include many specifics for at-risk teachers who may not feel safe going into schools.
It also requires school districts to post summaries of their Covid-19 safety plans for parents and the public a week before on-campus instruction begins. Districts must require teachers and staff to self-screen for Covid-19 symptoms, including taking their temperature, before going to campuses each day.
Staff members must tell their districts if they have been in close contact with anyone who has tested positive for Covid-19 and stay off campus for 14 days.
The guidelines include recommendations for school districts attempting to stop the spread of the virus. Schools "should attempt" to have hand sanitizer or hand-washing stations at each entrance and are encouraged to supervise students in hand-washing for at least 20 seconds twice a day. And "where feasible without disrupting the educational experience," schools should encourage students to practice social distancing and consider placing student desks 6 feet apart.
For the first three weeks of the school year, school districts can limit students' access to in-person instruction as they adjust to the shift.
"We know that a lot of families are going to be nervous, and if they're nervous, we're going to support them 100%," Morath said. "But if they want an on-campus instructional experience, we want to make sure that we're offering that throughout the school year."
State Rep. Dan Huberty and state Sen. Larry Taylor, both education committee chairs, praised the TEA for giving school districts "freedom and flexibility to operate in the best way for their local communities" and allowing parents to make the final decision on whether their children return to campus.
Texas parents face a frightening lack of information on coronavirus risks in child care centers
With reported coronavirus cases in Texas child care facilities rising quickly, parents face terrifying uncertainty as they try to decide whether to entrust their children to child care centers.
According to the state health agency, as of Wednesday, Texas children and staff reported 1,695 positive cases at 1,078 child care centers, about 8.8% of the centers open as of this week. About a third of the cases were children, and the rest were staff.
Whether those numbers should be alarming is unclear.
State health officials are tracking overall numbers but providing little information about where and how the virus has spread in child care facilities. Pediatric experts are sending conflicting messages about how risky exposure to the virus is for children and the adults around them. And the state has only recently required child care centers to follow federal safety guidelines.
That’s giving parents and caregivers little information with which to make informed decisions about their children’s safety.
“Definitely people need to be really cautious and thoughtful and careful. I also think there’s a risk of overreacting and saying, ‘Child care centers are the highest-risk location,’ when actually, it’s not a bar,” said Emily Oster, a professor at Brown University, who conducted what she calls an “unscientific survey” of COVID-19 in 916 child care centers nationwide serving more than 20,000 children. She found that just over 1% of staff and 0.16% of children were confirmed to be infected.
Public health and policy experts say they need more information to know whether the recent jump in cases means Texas child care centers pose an unacceptable risk for children and staff — whether, for instance, people were infected inside the facility, or how concentrated the cases are.
“All we need is a few more numbers to put that into context,” said Dina Tom, a pediatrician at the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio. “I don’t know the answers, but I think the data is there.”
But that information is nearly impossible to get. In response to a public information request from The Texas Tribune seeking a breakdown of total cases by age, geography and race, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission asked the state’s attorney general to agree that it need not release the data, arguing it didn’t have some of the information and the rest was “protected health information” under state law.
(Texas has also leaned on especially strict state health privacy laws when refusing to release names or locations of nursing homes with COVID-19 cases as family members clamored for information.)
Other states, including North Carolina, Kansas and Arizona, update their websites with the number of cases in child care centers and other facilities. North Carolina and Oregon include the names of centers that have clusters of infections. Texas releases the number of cases in child care centers to reporters who ask but does not publish it online.
The Texas health agency also doesn’t keep data on the number of children in care or staff employed in child care centers, making it hard to know whether 555 infections in children and 1,140 in staff represent troubling numbers. Child care centers have the capacity on paper to take in more than 800,000 children, according to HHSC, but many are reporting much lower enrollment numbers than normal. If child care centers are at half capacity, the 555 Texas cases represent about 0.14% of children in centers, a bit lower than the rate Oster’s survey showed.
“I worry a little bit that people ... see a number like 300 cases, and they have in their mind it’s [among] 1,000 kids,” Oster said, referring to the number of cases in children last week. “There are many things about that that are scary. But 300 cases on a base of 300,000 kids is a different thing.”
Meanwhile, much remains unknown about how the disease spreads, especially in children. Public health experts agree children are just as likely as adults to get infected with the virus, but their symptoms are more likely to be moderate or nonexistent. Research hasn’t definitively shown how likely children are to transmit the virus to other children or adults, a troubling prospect for parents and child care workers.
Early in the pandemic, Texas child care centers were closed for more than a month to all but the children of essential workers who staffed the grocery stores and hospitals while other businesses shut down. In mid-May, Gov. Greg Abbott said child care centers could serve anyone, part of his effort to reopen the state’s businesses.
That’s when the cases started to rise. HHSC repealed some of its safety requirements for child care facilities but reinstated them in late June and added a requirement to follow guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The rules require child care centers to check temperatures of staff and students daily, have parents drop students off outside and not serve family-style meals, on top of their normal regulations.
Asked what the state’s strategy is to address COVID-19 hot spots in child care centers, HHSC and the Department of State Health Services each suggested the other might have the answer. HHSC said it was conducting unannounced inspections of child care centers “as needed,” but did not elaborate. And a spokesperson for DSHS said local health departments, notified of each confirmed case in a local child care center, may be investigating outbreaks in their own cities.
Some child care centers in Austin have had multiple children test positive, said Darlene Bhavnani, infectious diseases epidemiologist at the University of Texas at Austin’s Dell Medical School. In each case, the center was shut down upon getting notification of a positive case and notified parents. But it’s unclear whether children caught the virus in the centers, or whether those facilities were following or missing specific safety protocols.
Austin’s Circle C Child Development Center, which takes children between 8 weeks and 5 years old, notified parents in mid-June that a staff member had tested positive for COVID-19. By June 22, nine staff members and one child had tested positive, according to an email sent to parents and acquired by the Tribune. Child care centers are required under Texas law to notify all parents in writing within 48 hours of becoming aware that a child or employee has contracted a communicable disease such as the coronavirus.
The staff was told that a staff member tasked with disinfecting classrooms after they were used was responsible for the cluster of infections, an executive director confirmed to KXAN-TV last month. The center worked with the county epidemiologist to revise its safety protocols, including requiring staff members to wear masks and practice social distancing with one another. But parents in the affluent neighborhood have already been withdrawing their children from the center, according to the email from the center.
“We’re trying to exceed the state standards, and we think we’ve been doing that,” a Circle C representative told the Tribune, referring to the center’s website.
The state’s new safety rules still allow centers to choose whether they will limit class sizes to 10 or implement social distancing regulations, and no one, including the state, is tracking which centers are following which standards — making it hard for parents who want to make educated decisions. With limited state oversight, experts encourage parents to ask their child care providers if they are following the CDC safety guidelines.
“If you have one case and that center isn’t on top of it, it can easily spread,” said Diana Cervantes, an assistant professor and director of the epidemiology program at the University of North Texas Health Science Center. “What are their plans when there is a positive?”
Experts also warn parents that even the limited data Texas has released may not be complete, since the state has not kept up with demands for testing throughout the pandemic.
“As we see COVID-19 infection rates continue to rise, we are seeing more younger children who are infected,” said Stan Spinner, chief medical officer at Texas Children’s Hospital’s pediatrics and urgent care departments. “Parents need to understand that the rates currently being reported for children in day care may not reflect the true incidence of infection, so parents need to consider this fact when considering if placing their child in a day care is the right choice for them.”
Other states and countries appear to be having limited outbreaks in their child care centers and schools, with transmission primarily occurring among adults.
The American Academy of Pediatrics has leaned on this preliminary data when recommending that students be physically present in schools, weighing the health risk as low compared with the educational and social risks of keeping kids home. It also says that 6 feet of social distancing is not feasible in schools for students, and that masks and frequent hand-washing might be good enough.
But child care centers, unlike schools, are full of toddlers and babies who cannot wear masks or effectively practice social distancing. And unlike some other states and countries, Texas has hit day-after-day highs of new COVID-19 cases, after Abbott allowed businesses to reopen and many Texans gave up on social distancing and masks.
Local and state agencies have adjusted their guidelines as they understand more about how COVID-19 spreads. Still, child care centers say they lack the support, logistical and financial, to keep the virus in check.
John Russo, president of Sprouting Star Children’s Academy in Pflugerville, reached out to his local workforce board when it became clear that a parent whose child had been exposed to COVID-19 was trying to transfer to another child care center with costs subsidized by the state. He was told the government couldn’t notify other centers of potential exposure because of the state and federal restrictions on releasing personal health information.
Since then, the local workforce board in Austin has instituted a two-week waiting period for any families receiving child care subsidies who want to transfer to a different center.
“The way that Austin’s infection rate looks today is different than two weeks ago,” said Tamara Atkinson, chief executive officer of the workforce board. “We’re working hard to translate that information and provide information to our parents.”
Nearly 14% of new U.S. COVID-19 cases are recorded in Texas
With the daily number of new coronavirus infections in Texas now exceeding that of most other states, experts say Texas has become a hot spot of the global pandemic and that more aggressive measures are needed to slow the virus’ spread.
Texas’ new confirmed cases of the coronavirus now make up around 14% of the U.S. total — measured by a seven-day average — a significantly higher proportion than its 9% share of the nation’s population. Since July 1, the U.S. has reported 358,027 new infections. Of those, 50,599 were in Texas.
On Tuesday, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported more than 10,000 new cases — representing nearly 20% of the nation’s new cases for the day. It could be a “catch-up” from the July 4 holiday, DSHS spokesman Chris Van Deusen said, noting that numbers reported Sunday and Monday were lower.
“There has never been a higher risk of getting COVID-19 in Texas,” the state’s public health agency wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.
#COVID19TX update: https://t.co/ofycOLqWQZCurrent #COVID19 hospitalizations continue to increase.There has never been a higher risk of getting COVID-19 in #Texas.Stay home when you can. Be careful in public and at work. Together for a #HealthyTexas pic.twitter.com/3A3I8vOKX4— Texas DSHS (@TexasDSHS) July 7, 2020
New York and Florida are the only other states that have exceeded a daily 10,000-case mark since the beginning of the pandemic, though New York’s case count has fallen sharply since its April peak, with the state now averaging fewer than 700 daily new cases in July.
“We are going to be in a situation where we have to seriously consider sheltering in place again,” said Dennis Perrotta, a former Texas state epidemiologist. “What we have is a large amount of virus now circulating in a large number of areas, and simply wearing masks when you’re out isn’t going to cut it.”
The number of Texans being tested for the virus grew steadily in June, but the expansion of testing alone cannot account for the growth in new cases, said Dr. David Lakey, vice chancellor for health affairs and chief medical officer at the University of Texas System.
“If it were only that we were testing more, we wouldn't be seeing these number of hospitalizations and ICU admissions,” said Catherine Troisi, an infectious disease epidemiologist at the UTHealth School of Public Health in Houston. On Wednesday, 9,610 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Texas.
An explosion of hospitalizations has strained hospitals around the state, particularly in the Rio Grande Valley.
The U.S. has reported more than 3 million coronavirus infections since the pandemic began, including more than 210,000 in Texas. But the extent of the virus’ spread remains unclear. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated in late June that more than 20 million people may have contracted the virus nationally, a figure roughly 10 times larger than the number of lab-confirmed cases at the time.
Public health researchers have pointed to various metrics as cause for concern in Texas’ efforts to contain the virus. First, the percentage of virus tests that come back positive has hovered between 10% and 15% since late June. The previous month, Gov. Greg Abbott said a rate over 10% would be a “warning flag.”
It’s one of several benchmarks that the state has blown past since Abbott laid out a plan in May that permitted the phased reopening of businesses in Texas. The governor has said he is monitoring the number of hospitalizations, the rate of positive viral test results and the seven-day average of new confirmed COVID-19 infections to guide Texas’ reopening efforts.
The White House and the CDC released guidelines for states’ reopening that included a 14-day downward trajectory of new virus cases or a 14-day decrease in the percentage of positive tests.
Instead, the number of new daily infections in Texas has grown steadily, reaching a seven-day average of 7,228 on July 7.
On June 22, Abbott said that if the three metrics he is monitoring were to double within a month, it would place Texas “in an urgent situation where tougher actions will be required.” On June 25, he reinstated a ban on elective surgeries in four metropolitan counties, then expanded it to four South Texas counties five days later to preserve hospital capacity. On June 26, he ordered bars to close and capped restaurant capacity at 50%, down from 75%. And last Thursday, with case counts continuing to climb, he issued an executive order requiring Texans in most counties to wear masks in public.
On Tuesday, two weeks after Abbott’s June 22 remarks, the number of hospitalizations and the weekly average of new cases had doubled.
“We started reopening, and we didn’t wait long enough to see what would happen with those first steps. This was totally predictable,” Troisi said, adding that any new measure, such as the mask order, will take at least two weeks to show effects. “If people are really wearing masks, that would go a long way, but I’m not sure that will happen.”
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signals support as Austin weighs fines for people not wearing face masks
Gov. Greg Abbott signaled his encouragement Wednesday to Austin city leaders to move forward on "additional enforcement mechanisms" related to a recent order Abbott issued requiring Texans to wear masks in most public spaces.
In a letter to Austin Mayor Steve Adler, Abbott said the city's consideration of new enforcement measures "to ensure compliance with my Executive Orders is an important step toward reducing the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)."
"As you know, these Orders were created and adopted based on advice from medical experts, and if these Orders are followed, we will be able to protect both public health and the livelihoods of our citizens," he added.
The Austin-American Statesman reported Wednesday that the City Council will meet Thursday "to vote on a resolution that would allow for a fine of up to $2,000 for anyone violating a 'health authority rule' like not wearing a mask" and to take "civil action against any person who maintains a business or site that does not comply with minimum health standards."
While Abbott's letter did not specify that meeting, Adler said as much Thursday in a Facebook Live appearance.
"I got a letter from the governor supporting what the City Council is doing tomorrow," Adler said.
Late last week, Abbott ordered Texans who live in counties with more than 20 active coronavirus cases to wear face coverings over the nose and mouth while in businesses or other buildings open to the public, as well as outdoor public spaces, whenever social distancing is not possible — with some exceptions.
Abbott further discussed his letter to Adler in an appearance on KXAN-TV on Wednesday evening.
"Local officials do need to step up and enforce these executive orders, knowing that the executive orders that have been issued were intended to slow the spread ... without having to close down," he said.
"The last thing that we can and should do is to close down," he added. "It's my understanding the mayor has made clear that he understands that any attempt to close businesses back down into a lockdown or a stay-at-home standard would be in contradiction of my executive order. And so all that they are contemplating doing, as I understand it, is making sure that they do enforce the existing executive order standards."
The American-Statesman also reported Wednesday that city officials are keeping the option of enforcing a local shelter-in-place order. That order would also allow only employees of essential businesses to go to work.
Asked if he would support such a move, Abbott said, "If it's something people want to do, but not as a mandate. I've been clear, and that is that people should still have the freedom to go about their typical job.
"Let me emphasize this because it apparently needs to be made even more clear. The thing about people wearing face masks, and the reason why I issued the face mask requirement, is that if everyone does wear a face mask, everyone can go into work wherever they may work.
"Our goal is to not have any type of shutdown policy, any type of stay-at-home policy, is to make sure people can engage economically while also slowing the spread," he added.
Disclosure: Steve Adler, a former Texas Tribune board chairman and Facebook have been financial supporters of the Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.