The weather forecast remains essentially unchanged through Thursday.
The extended forecast offers potential for some serious cold weather.
More to come on this scenario in a moment.
Meanwhile, warmth and humidity are the key components to our forecast tonight through Friday morning.
SHORT TERM
Tonight will feature more of the same.
Fair skies initially, then low clouds overnight.
Lows bottom out in the middle to upper 60's.
South-southeast winds average 5 to 15 mph overnight.
Look for areas of fog and drizzle to develop towards daybreak. The prospect for measurable precipitation remains low, but trace amounts of precipitation may occur.
Thursday starts out cloudy and humid. Skies become partly cloudy during the day.
Highs warm into the middle 80's. South winds continue at 10 to 15 mph.
COLD FRONT FRIDAY
Friday likely starts out similar to Thursday with clouds and humidity.
Around the lunch hour, models are showing a cold front tracking across the region.
Highs may still warm into the 80's, but a few locations could stay in the 70's as winds become north at 10 to 20 mph.
Most computer models drop us into the 60's late Friday afternoon and evening with partly cloudy skies continuing.
I will mention a stray shower or thunderstorm along the cold front Friday.
This sets the stage for lows in the 40's Friday night through Saturday morning.
SERIOUS COLD FRONT MONDAY
After a brief warmup Sunday, Monday will be interrupted by a powerful arctic cold front.
Depending on your model of choice, highs Tuesday could stay in the 40's and even 30's on the cold side of things while other models keep highs in the 50's and 60's.
I annoy committing to anything yet, but I will caution you that the American GFS model is advertising freezing drizzle or light freezing rain late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning of next week.
Regardless of how cold it gets, you should prepare for a BIG weather change next week and this time we will be BELOW average across the entire state of Texas and this may include most of the United States next week.
You better find your winter clothing now while it's still warm outside.
