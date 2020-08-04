David Guerra witnessed something that none of us would ever want to see in person — a horrific motorcycle crash that claimed the lives of four men.
No adult wants to see it, and no parent would want their child to see something like that. Yet, on July 18, 12-year-old David Guerra, soon to be an eighth grader at Peterson Middle School, stepped into the breach of mayhem and death and tried to do the best he could to help those who had fallen in a crash that the Texas Department of Public Safety says was caused by a drunken driver.
Guerra said he saw a motorcycle shoot down the embankment in front of their house along Texas 16, just south of Kerrville. He knew immediately there was a crash or accident of some sort, and without hesitation he alerted his mom, Ruby Guerra, about the seriousness of the situation.
When Guerra got outside at least three men were dead; one was lying face down on the edge of the highway and the family’s driveway. There were 12 people down altogether after the car plowed head-on into a group of 16 motorcycles belonging to the members of the Thin Blue Line Motorcycle Club, according to DPS troopers.
Guerra knew he had to do something, especially when he saw that two of the motorcycles were engulfed in flame, and the first thing was to grab a hose to see if he could help stop the fire from spreading. In a video provided by a couple who came upon the crash, you can see members of the motorcycle club putting the hose to work on the fires.
Guerra also brought out buckets of water to help douse the flames, which were putting out heavy black smoke from the burning rubber, plastic and leather. Whatever he could do David Guerra was there to help.
In the end, it was his effort that mattered most. It was his commitment to helping those who had fallen that stood out to the members of the club — almost all retired, active or reserve law enforcement officers.
On Aug. 2, they not only remembered their friends at the site of the July 18 crash, but also PAID homage and give a word of thanks to a 12-year-old boy who stood above all others in his courage and bravery to do the best he could on a truly awful day. They thanked David Guerra and we as a community owe this young man a debt of thanks for doing what was right — helping those who needed it most.
Thank you, David Guerra. We are proud of you.
