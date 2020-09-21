It seems that Kerr County has no interest in listening to its tax-paying, law-abiding, voting, community-involved citizens and rather only pays attention to the criminal element.
My wife and I live south of Kerrville. We live on a part of the street a few hundred feet from the dead end. There is presently inadequate warning of the fact that there is no cul-de-sac at the end of the road. Since our property sits at the last bend in the road and we have a circular driveway, it is seemingly impossible for strangers to resist using our property as a cul-de-sac. Had we not put up barriers at the ends of the horseshoe driveway we would have to deal with cars speeding by our house within a few feet as they whip around our horseshoe driveway? None of you would like it if you lived here and had to deal with that?
My wife takes work at home jobs in customer service. Her home office is at the front of the house. We have dogs that are doing their jobs by alerting us of strangers approaching the house by barking. Employers of all of these work-at-home jobs have little tolerance of background noise when their employees are on the phone doing customer service.
We have tried for approximately a year to get the county commissioners office, road and bridge departments to help us correct this problem. Our pleas fell on deaf ears. A sheriff’s deputy even suggested that maybe we should move.
All that we’ve asked is for simple signage to be added to the road warning people unfamiliar with the neighborhood of the dead end. We have been dismissed with comments like: “We are done with you, you are wasting taxpayers’ dollars”, or “we have already made our decision and it is final.”
We even offered to pay the road and bridge crew to install a sign in an appropriate location out of my own pocket and were told no. We have been treated like the troublemakers, we have been discriminated against and singled out because we sent the county attorney all of the other “Impermissible structures’’ in our neighborhood and nothing has been done about those.
We have been told one thing and then another, stories have been changed and contradicted and we have asked repeatedly for proof that a certain right of way is theirs and not the water companies and never been shown any. While we were out of town to attend my mother-in-law’s funeral, the road and bridge crew showed up on our property, along with Kerr County Sheriff’s deputies, to remove some “impermissible structures” from the front of our property. My security cameras caught the whole thing.
Using our Ring camera, we repeatedly asked them to stop and what they were doing. They chose to ignore our pleas to stop and not take out property and put it in the yard. It is as if we were wanted felons held up in our house and they were expecting us to come out at any time firing a machine gun at them or something.
We are demanding our property back immediately and an apology. We will be demanding compensation and an apology when the right of way is proven to belong to the Water company and not the county.
Shawn Burton, Steven Ramsey, Kerrville
