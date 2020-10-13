Ingram citizen David Britton says he’s running for council in order to improve the city’s drainage and streets, prevent tax hikes and increase the presence of law enforcement officers.
“I’d like to try to help the people out in Ingram,” Britton said. “The way it’s going, they’re not getting any help; they’re just getting railroaded into stuff. I have nothing to gain by it. I just think somebody needs to come in and change some things.”
Britton, who’s owned an auto repair shop in Ingram since 1988 and has two daughters and three grandkids, is among property owners fighting the city in court over the wastewater system. He and several other people were sued by the city — some have since countersued — last year after they refused to comply with a city ordinance requiring them to ditch their septic systems and connect their properties to a wastewater system. Their attorney has alleged improprieties in the administration of the multi-million-dollar wastewater system project.
“There are other people who were in the same position we were in and they’re not suing them,” Britton said.
The matter is pending in district court, and more can be read on this topic at dailytimes.com.
Britton said the septic system at his business is about 30 years old, handles an average of 15 gallons a day, has been inspected and is functioning fine. He said the lawsuit has been a waste of taxpayer dollars.
“It’s free money to them,” Britton said of city officials. “It’s not their money.”
Because his property is used for business, he would be required to pay $5,000 in system access and tap fees to the city for connecting it to the system. He and another candidate, Rocky Hawkins, have objected to this fee, citing millions of dollars in federal grants and loans — money the city already has received — which they believe businesses should have been eligible for.
The city has said only residences are eligible for this assistance, and say the $5,000 fees are necessary to fund ongoing maintenance and future expansion of the system.
Britton spoke in favor of better drainage in the city.
and said he’s noticed ineffective culverts and ditches, and flooding on people’s property.
Pushing back against allegations raised in a recent political flyer, Britton says he has no plans to defund the Ingram Police Department, but said he wants it to be revamped and made more efficient. He questioned why the city police department has a chief investigator position, and said he doesn’t see police in Ingram often enough.
“You see the (Ingram) police cars more in Kerrville than you do in Ingram,” Britton said.
Britton objected to the deficit budget passed by the city council last month and the increases in the tax rate over the years.
“They just keep raising them and raising them and we get nothing out of it,” Britton said. “I don’t see why they should have raised it, and then given themselves a raise right after that.”
Although the council decreased the tax rate, Britton and Hawkins and councilmember Claud Jordan have argued the new rate actually is a tax increase, due to the general increase in property values that may cause most owners to pay higher taxes. Britton and Hawkins also have sided with Jordan in the view that the rate should have been lowered to offset the increase in values. Jordan cast the lone vote against the budget and tax rate, and his motion to lower the rate further was not seconded. If those three men are on the council together and voted as a bloc, they would dominate the council and may significantly shift various policies in favor of those who feel like the current council hasn’t responded to their concerns.
“People won’t go to the city council meetings, because they get railroaded, they just get blown off,” Britton said.
