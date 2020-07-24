Although the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in numerous canceled events, the popular stock show in Kerrville is still a go.
“We know that everyone is working in a world of uncertainty concerning this year’s show season,” states a July 24 message on the homepage of the Hill Country District Junior Livestock Show Association. “The current plan (July 24, 2020) is for the HCDJLS to go on as scheduled from January 17-23, 2021. However, like all shows, we will have to monitor the situation for the safety of all involved and comply with all regulations. This may mean a change in how we operate, but, we will do our very best to make sure that the show goes on. We are continuously monitoring regulations and how other shows are being run.”
The association said it will update its website and social media pages if anything changes.
