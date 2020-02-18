In the crowded sheriff’s race this year, there are a multitude of issues voters are considering when determining what’s most important to them in a sheriff.
When it comes to how connected the candidates are to their community, Larry Leitha is among those with deep roots in Kerr County.
Leitha, who retired from the Texas Department of Public Safety last year as a special agent, graduated from Center Point High School in 1984, and although his law enforcement career took him away from the area for a time as a young peace officer, he always knew he’d come back, and he’s been back for more than 20 years. In fact, Leitha said the reason he didn’t go to a federal law enforcement agency is that it would have taken him away from Texas.
“I was dead set on wanting to raise my family here,” Leitha said. “I just wanted to raise them back in this county. This is home for me.”
The father of four — all Center Point High School graduates — served on the board of the Center Point Independent School District, where he helped oversee a $4.5 million budget at a district with more than 85 employees. Leitha joked that there were always plenty of people at the school district to keep an eye on his kids. He now has four grandchildren, one of whom is a week old.
Leitha has a lengthy resume when it comes to involvement in youth-related groups. He was a Center Point Little League president, Center Point Athletic Booster president, Kerrville Little League member, Hill Country District Junior Livestock Show Association Board member and was involved with Center Point FFA and 4-H. Leitha said he wants to bring this drive to help children into his role if he’s elected sheriff and to make the office of sheriff visible in the community.
“I look forward to going to career days (at schools),” Leitha said.
Making law enforcement careers attractive to youth is something he wants to do as sheriff, Leitha indicated.
“I would love to get people out of the high school to work in the jail,” Leitha said.
One thing he’d tell children is that a law enforcement career is a great way to pursue a meaningful vocation while ensuring a stable retirement.
“I need to be able to live, but I don’t want to be pulling on my kids,” Leitha said.
Now that he’s earned his pension, Leitha indicates he still has a drive for service and a desire to make the county a great place for other people to raise their kids. Leitha said he’d like to be a three-term sheriff.
Leitha said he wants to promote from within whenever possible and strive to maintain a “really good working atmosphere.”
“I want to lead by example, make sure they know I have their back, have an open-door policy,” Leitha said.
The sheriff’s office will eventually need more personnel, said Leitha, who can see the growth on the horizon from his vantage point in Center Point. With the county lawing sewer lines in that area, it’s only a matter of time before the development pushing from San Antonio to Boerne hits Kerr County, he indicated.
“People will have to raise taxes at some point to accommodate growth,” Leitha said.
The number one problem facing Kerr County is illegal drug use, Leitha said. As sheriff, he’d spent a lot of effort on making sure the jail remains in top condition, Leitha indicated.
“I’ve spoken to many sheriffs and chief deputies and jail administrators. They say that some of the biggest headaches for sheriffs is the jail.”
Most of the lawsuits that sheriff’s offices face arise from inmates filing complaints about the jail, Leitha indicated.
With more than 30 years of law enforcement experience, Leitha has performed multiple roles, including patrol, traffic, sheriff’s deputy, TCOLE instructor, investigator, field training officer, firearms instructor, supervisor, and more. He also has worked for the Medina County Sheriff’s Department and Devine Police Department. He ended his time with DPS as a narcotics sergeant and special agent for Kerr, Kendall, Gillespie, and Bandera counties. He was involved in federal narcotics investigations in Maverick, Gonzalez and McMullen County.
Leitha now works as a regional manager for Trentco Management, LLC and as a reserve deputy for LaSalle County Sheriff’s Department.
