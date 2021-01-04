Dry air continues across the Hill Country Monday night as high pressure settles across the region.
A weak ripple in the atmosphere tracks across the area Tuesday with no fanfare.
We might see more clouds across the region Tuesday, but it should remain dry across the Hill Country throughout the day.
Fair skies are expected overnight tonight with low temperatures ranging from 30 to 34 degrees.
North winds average 5 to 10 mph becoming light by daybreak.
SLIGHTLY COOLER TUESDAY
With an increase in high clouds and humidity, temperatures should be a touch cooler with highs in the upper 60’s to near 70 degrees Tuesday afternoon.
Winds become southerly at 10 to 15 mph during the midday hours.
MORE CLOUDS TUESDAY NIGHT
Clouds increase Tuesday night as the Gulf of Mexico opens up ahead of our next cold front.
A low pressure system across the Panhandle will drive a cold front across the Hill Country Wednesday.
Lows drop into the middle 40’s Tuesday night with south winds in the forecast.
Drizzle and a few light showers are possible Tuesday night.
COLD FRONT WEDNESDAY
Models are showing a slight chance of showers along a cold front Wednesday morning between 6 a.m. and Noon.
Rain chances are low, but winds switch to the north and become gusty behind the frontal system.
Highs in the middle 60’s could fall into the 50’s during the afternoon hours as skies clear out behind the cold front.
WEEKEND COLD AIR
Models backed off on the strength of a cold front this weekend, but it remains colder Saturday and Sunday with a few showers possible throughout the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.