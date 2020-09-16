Kerrville citizens have an opportunity to learn more about some of the candidates city council.
A candidate forum sponsored by the Kerr County Patriots Club will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Dietert Center, 451 Guadalupe St.
All six candidates have been invited to participate, according to a press release from the group. No incumbents had agreed to participate as of Wednesday, however.
Candidates at the event have four minutes to introduce themselves before the questions begin, and three minutes to answer each question. The questions from club members were qualified and ranked by the organization’s president, Jerry Wolff, and no candidates have been tipped off as to what questions will be asked, the press release states.
There's expected to be time for at least three questions from audience members.
One question has been posed in advance, and candidates will each be given four minutes to respond to it: “What three questions would you like to ask your opponent, and why?”
The event is open to the public.
“Seating may be limited so please arrive early to claim a chair,” the release states. “Also, the Dietert Center requires wearing of masks and social distancing.”
