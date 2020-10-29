The driver of a car fell asleep, causing the vehicle to collide with a rock wall just east of Kerrville on the interstate, according to a preliminary investigation.
The white sedan crashed between 4 and 5 p.m. near mile marker 12 on Interstate 10. The driver sustained non-incapacitating, non-life-threatening injuries, according to the law enforcement officer who's investigating the incident.
It took less than an hour for the car to be towed away and for first responders to leave the scene.
Responding agencies included the Texas Department of Public Safety, Kerrville Police Department and the Kerrville Fire Department.
