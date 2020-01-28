FILE - In this July 8, 2017, file photo, Washington Nationals manager Dusty Baker watches batting practice before a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Washington. A person with knowledge of the negotiations said Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, that Baker, 70, is working to finalize an agreement to become manager of the Houston Astros. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal has not yet been completed. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally, File)