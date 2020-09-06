The weather pattern remains warm and humid tonight across the Hill Country.
Patchy fog and low stratus clouds develop with lows in the upper 60's to near 70 degrees. Light south winds continue at 5 to 10 mph.
Southerly winds become gusty at 10 to 20 mph for your Labor Day. Skies remain partly sunny with stray storms possible. Highs warm into the lower 90's.
The humidity remains high Monday night with lows around 70 degrees.
More clouds are expected Tuesday with a few showers and storms possible late. Highs warm into the 80's.
Severe storms are possible Tuesday night through Wednesday morning as a strong cold front arrives.
Storms could produce hail, strong winds, frequent lightning and heavy rainfall Tuesday night.
Wednesday should remain cloudy and cooler with highs holding in the 70's and 80's early, but could fall off significantly during the day.
