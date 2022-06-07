Heat safety tips
Don't be misled by the headline.  It will still be hot across the Hill Country.

Temperatures, however, should be a degree or two cooler on Wednesday.  It's better than nothing.  

Patchy low clouds redevelop overnight tonight.  Low temperatures drop into the lower 70s across most of the area.  A southeast breeze continues at 10 to 20 mph throughout the night.

Brief low clouds are possible Wednesday morning.  Skies become mostly sunny in a hurry.

High temperatures soar into the upper 90s to near 100 degrees.  This should be a degree or two cooler than Tuesday.

Unfortunately, no significant rainfall is in the forecast for the next seven days.

