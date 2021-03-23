Sunny skies prevail across the Hill Country Tuesday thanks to a cold front that tracked across the region late Monday night.
There were many reports of small hail across Kerr County with the cold front that tracked across the region.
While most of the hailstones were fairly small, there were a few reports of quarter sized hail across the region prompting a thunderstorm warning around midnight.
LOOKING AHEAD
Sunshine continue for the rest of the day Tuesday.
Humidity values remain low with daytime highs in the upper 70's to lower 80's across the region.
Winds gradually become southwest at 5 to 15 mph combining with humidity values between 10 and 15 percent Tuesday afternoon.
Recent rainfall may have offset fire dangers temporarily, but there is still a risk for wildfires due to low humidity and warm temperatures.
FAIR SKIES, COOL NIGHT AHEAD
Fair skies continue with a few clouds possible by daybreak.
Overnight lows drop into the middle and upper 40's.
There are signals that we could see patchy fog around sunrise Wednesday morning.
MORE HUMIDITY, INCREASING RAIN CHANCE LATE WEDNESDAY
Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast Wednesday with a few showers and isolated thunderstorms possible late in the day and Wednesday evening.
There is a marginal risk for storms to produce hail and gusty winds again.
Highs top out in the upper 70's to near 80 degrees.
South winds average 5 to 15 mph.
SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS LIKELY WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Showers and thunderstorms are likely Wednesday night through Thursday morning and may be similar to what we experienced Monday night.
Stronger storms could produce hail and gusty winds along our next cold front.
DRY WEATHER THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY
A stretch of dry weather is expected Thursday through Saturday.
Cool mornings and warm afternoons can be expected during this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.