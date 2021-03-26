Three comedians are scheduled to perform stand-up on Saturday in Kerrville.
The line up includes Ponchi Herrera, Damon Edwards and Quinn Hudson.
The event starts 8 p.m. at the Hill Country Veterans Center, 411 Meadowview Lane.
Tickets are $15 at So Fast Printing, 229 Schreiner St. More information is available at 830-739-9451. To get updates on social media, follow Kerrville Comedy 2Nite on Facebook at kerrvillecomedy2nite.
