Three hundred eighty six residents in Kerr County were infected with the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, according to county and hospital figures released Aug. 3.
Thirty-four locals had active infections and six had died from the disease, according to the county.
The county provided numbers of infections by age group for 236 of the local COVID-19 cases:
0 – Younger than 1 year old 6 - 1-9 years old
15 - 10-19 years old
41 – 20-29 years old
42 – 30-39 years old
34 – 40 to 49 years old
34 (1 fatality) – 50 to 59 years old 22 – 60 to 64 years old
10 – 65 to 69 years old
11 – 70 to 74 years old
11 (1 fatality) – 75 to 79 years old 10 – 80 years old and older
Statewide active COVID-19 cases totaled approximately 137,576, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services, and 250 Texas counties had reported coronavirus infections. Fatalities from the disease totaled 7,016 and 3,834,586 had been tested in Texas. An estimated 297,422 people had recovered from the disease in Texas. Since the start of the pandemic, 442,014 infections had been reported in Texas. A total of 5,839 new cases and 37 deaths were reported on Aug. 3.
Nationwide, 1,513,446 people have recovered from the disease, 4,718,249 have been infected and 155,478 have died since the pandemic began, according to Johns Hopkins University. In the U.S., 57,543,852 had been tested for the virus.
Worldwide, at least 18,317,520 had been infected since the pandemic began, 694,713 had died, and 10,936,782 had recovered, according to the university.
Top 10 Texas counties for confirmed infections since pandemic started
Gov. Greg Abbott says local health officials can shut down schools only in limited circumstances
In a statement Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott said local health authorities can shut down schools if there’s evidence of an outbreak after students return to campus — but cannot shut them down weeks before schools open.
His statement backs a legal opinion released by the Texas attorney general Tuesday.
But Abbott, who issued the statement with top education officials, said school districts could apply for waivers to keep their buildings closed beyond the state's eight-week maximum if they believe they need one. The Texas Education Agency will review those requests on a "case-by-case basis," according to the statement.
"Local health authorities play an important role in school closure determinations during the course of a school year if it is determined that a contamination has occurred necessitating closure, but local health authorities do not have the power to issue preemptive, blanket closures of schools weeks or months in advance of when a school may open its doors to students," the statement reads. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick; House Speaker Dennis Bonnen; state Rep. Dan Huberty, who chairs the House education committee; and state Sen. Larry Taylor, who chairs the Senate education committee, also signed on to the statement.
This statement, which comes more than a month after Texas first ordered schools to reopen classrooms this fall, is the most clear Abbott has been on the issue to date, after school superintendents and parents begged him to weigh in on when and how schools would resume this fall.
“The [TEA] is committed to providing necessary flexibility for school districts to ensure schools are able to educate students while maintaining the health and safety of all students, teachers, staff, and families," said Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath in a separate statement Friday.
The TEA has been revising its guidelines piecemeal over the last month, gradually giving school districts more and more flexibility on when they can reopen their buildings. At first, school districts only had three weeks after their start date to limit in-person instruction before they had to admit everyone who wanted to come back to campus.
Under pressure from educators terrified for their safety, the TEA later revised guidance to give districts up to eight weeks to limit in-person instruction and slowly increase the number of students they brought back. They also clarified that local school boards could push back their start dates and allowed districts to offer hybrid in-person and remote instruction for high school students to reduce the number of students on campus at once.
In the meantime, local health authorities, watching their cases rise, issued a series of orders banning schools from offering in-person instruction through August, or in some cases September. While some school superintendents were glad to have the local orders and the additional flexibility from the state, other public and private school leaders were upset to be banned from offering in-person instruction.
Virtual instruction is especially challenging for the large number of students who do not have access to internet or devices, and need services such as food and medical care from their schools.
The TEA at first said it would continue to fund school districts that stayed closed under these mandates. But Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton muddied the waters this week when he released a legal opinion saying local health authorities could not legally issue blanket orders closing schools in their jurisdictions.
The TEA said the same day that it would not fund unlawful school closures.
State leaders' statement Friday appears to clarify that local health authorities may close schools if COVID-19 is spreading through their buildings, but not in advance. Districts may also close campuses for up to five days to sanitize after a COVID-19 case is confirmed and will be funded for providing remote instruction.
"It is clear that school boards can and should work collaboratively with, but not be subject to the advance directives of, local public health authorities, to ensure a safe and effective learning environment for Texas students," the statement reads.
Texas educator groups and Democrats criticized state leaders Friday for failing to fully address concerns about COVID-19 infections in schools this fall.
"Today's message attempts to reassure school districts they have the power to make the best decisions for their communities, but it provides no real assurances of support, guidance, additional funding, or resources from the state. The statement does not help school districts in any tangible manner," said the Association of Texas Professional Educators in a statement Friday.
The pandemic could force schools to shut down "numerous times" over the next school year, and the guidance does not clarify whether they will be funded in those cases, the association said.
And Manny Garcia, who heads the Texas Democratic Party, called Abbott's decision "reckless" and a "death sentence," as well as a repeat of his self-admitted mistake of opening bars too early this spring.
Disclosure: The Association of Texas Professional Educators has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.
2 Nacogdoches-based restaurant companies, sawmill each receive more than $2 million in loans
Two Nacogdoches-based restaurant companies and a sawmill each received more than $2 million in loans from the federal government this spring as part of a massive coronavirus relief program designed to keep workers on the payroll as businesses were forced to close.
Cal-Tex Lumber Company, Great Texas Foods and Hill Country Restaurants — the parent company of six restaurants including Clear Springs — each received between $2 million and $5 million in aid, according to data released this week by the Small Business Administration.
Hill County Restaurants received its loan through BancorpSouth, and said in loan filings that the money would be used to support 439 jobs. Great Texas Foods, which is headquartered in Nacogdoches but owns restaurants in Lufkin and elsewhere, received money though Regions Bank. It said Paycheck Protection Program funding would be used to support 483 jobs. Cal-Tex’s loan came though Commercial Bank of Texas and is being used to help save 190 jobs, according to the Small Business Administration.
The Paycheck Protection Program is part of a multi-billion coronavirus relief package passed by Congress with bipartisan support.
“If we’re going to ask (businesses) to shut down, we’ve got to give them whatever support we actually can,” Donald Trump Jr. said during a recent press call representing his father, President Donald Trump.
Four major employers in Nacogdoches received between between $1 million and $2 million. These include Bright Coop Inc, Drewery Construction, Texas Farm Products and Foretravel Inc. Foretravel is also listed has having received a separate loan of between $350,000 and $1 million.
In total, more than 60 local businesses ranging from churches with day care programs to car dealers received more than $150,000 in federal loans this spring as part of the program designed to keep workers on the payroll while businesses were forced to close to mitigate the coronavirus pandemic.
Here’s a list of other recipients:
Between $350,000 and $1 million
■ Easttex Glass & Mirror Co. Inc, 3102 South St.
■ Fish and Still Equipment Inc., 3927 NW Stallings Drive
■ Foretravel of Texas, 811 Stallings Drive
■ Fredonia Hospitality LLC, 200 North Fredonia St.
■ Inner Pipe Pipeline LC, 3381 W. Hwy 21
■ Karczewski Beradshaw LLP, 315 Church St.
■ Kendrick Chrysler-Plymouth, Inc., (Mike Perry Motor Company) 3828 South St.
■ Ludco Inc, 3210 SW Stallings Drive
■ Mike Perry Cadillac GMC, 3916 Stallings Drive
■ Mobile Destinations INC, 3106 Old Lufkin Road
■ Morgan Oil Company, 4921 NW Stallings Drive
■ Motorhomes of Texas LLC, 2410 NW Stallings Drive
■ Pinto Construction Inc, 668 F.R. Lewis Road
■ Stallings Court, 4316 NE Stallings Drive
■ Tipton Ford, 1115 North St.
■ White Electric INC, 1106 SE Stallings Drive
■ Ark Pharmacies, Inc (M&S Pharmacy), 917 E. Austin St.
■ Bailey Bark Materials, 3366 FM 2259
■ Branch Patton Superstores LLC (AT&T retailer), 3500 North St. Suite 1-B
■ East Texas Community Health Services, 1401 University Drive
Between $150,000 and $350,000
■ Badders Law Firm, 4002 North St
■ BDT Genuine LTD, (Genuine RV) 2824 NW Stallings Drive
■ Boys & Girls Clubs of Deep East Texas, 941 Tower Road
■ BWNLG LLC, (SERVEPRO), 3008 FM 1275
■ Carney Roofing Company, 2305 Center Road
■ Cox Concrete Contractors, 4720 East Main St.
■ Derek B. Grant, DVM, P.C., PO Box 630830
■ Doctors Surgery Center, Inc, 5300 North St
■ East Texas Truck Center Inc, 3009 NW Stallings Drive
■ Fairchild, Price, Haley & Smith, 1801 North Street
■ First United Methodist Church, 201 E. Hospital Street
■ Foundation Surgery Affiliate of Nacogdoches, 3610 N. University Drive
■ Fredonia Hill Baptist Church, 1711 South St.
■ G&S Lumber Co. Inc, 63510 PO Box
■ Gama Oilfield Services Inc., 859 CR 522
■ Gound Chevrolet, 1015 North St.
■ Halls, Johnson, McLemore, Redfield and White, 1116 N. University Drive
■ Herman Power Tire Service, 222 South St.
■ Hydrex Environmental Consulting, 1120 NW Stalilngs Drive
■ Jeff Miller LLC (Rock Haven Nursing Center), 401 SE Stallings Drive
■ Lehmann Eye Center PA, 5300 North St
■ Mark Cline DBA None (Cline Family Medicine), 4604 NE Stallings Drive
■ Marlin Rodrigues DBA Rodrigues and Sons Logging, 39030 Sir Gwain Dive
■ My MD Select, 3618 N. University Drive,
■ Nacogdoches Cardiac Center, 1023 Mound St.
■ Nacogdoches Eye Associates, 3208 North University
■ Nacogdoches Health Partners, 4800 NE Stallings Drive
■ Nacogdoches Sheet Metal & Plumbing, 3804 NW Stallings
■ Patterson Wood Products, 1429 NW Stallings Drive
■ Russell Drilling Co. 15286 US Hwy. 259
■ Sekots Too LLC, (Newks), Broadmore Blvd.
■ Shannon L. Smith MD, 3302 NE Stallings Drive
■ Todd Lykke Insurance Agency, 1329 University Drive
■ Wingate Architectural Millworks, 7516 US 59 North
Teachers ask to delay NISD start
Representatives of teachers organizations this week asked Nacogdoches ISD officials to consider delaying the start of face-to-face classes and include more teachers in discussions about plans for returning to school in the fall as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
“We know virtual instruction is inequitable, but this is the safest way we know,” said Joey Fuller, representing Texans AFT, one of the state’s major unions for educators. “We don’t want our students to miss any on campus time, but we want them to live and thrive.”
The Texas Education Agency’s recommendations for returning to school in the fall have been ever-changing.
Last week, the state’s education agency released an order requiring schools to open their buildings to in-person instruction five days a week for all students who want it. The order gives districts a transition period of just three weeks at the start of the year to hold classes virtually and get their safety plans in place before allowing students back on campuses. After the three-week transition, districts that stay entirely virtual would risk losing funding.
“We have students that their only option is to come face to face. The commissioner and TEA has made it clear that opportunity must be provided,” Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo said.
But TEA officials confirmed Wednesday they would continue to fund school districts if local health officials order them to stay closed, as long as they offer remote instruction for all students. Some counties, like Nacogdoches, have no local public health entity and rely on the Texas State Department of Health Services. The state’s ruling allows county officials, like the commissioners court, to make the ruling.
Friday the state gave public schools permission to keep campuses closed for more than 5 million students well into the fall as the state scrambles to contain one of the largest resurgences of the coronavirus in the country.
The changes were announced a day after Texas set its daily record for virus deaths, with 129, and reported more than 10,000 new confirmed cases for a third consecutive day. It also follows a backlash from teachers and parents who criticized Texas’ earlier timeline that had students returning to classrooms by August or September as rushed and putting students and staff in danger.
NISD has said it plans to offer both remote and face-to-face instruction in the fall, but teachers have asked for the start date to be pushed back from Aug. 24 for more training to discuss things like social distancing and virtual instruction.
“It will give us time to do all the things that matter,” said Jamie Cabiness, also a member of Texans AFT.
The Association of Texas Professional Educators released a set of proposals this week urging the state to adopt a reopening framework based on measurable objectives “to allow local school districts to open in a gradual manner.”
“Safety should be foremost on driving decisions on opening schools,” ATPE member Katherine Whitbeck told the local school board.
Gov. Greg Abbott told a Houston television station this week that the state would ease up on stringent reopening requirements, as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations skyrocket across Texas, and would give school districts more flexibility to stay virtual for longer than three weeks. Public health officials warn that reopening school buildings in areas with a lot of community spread will exacerbate the virus’ impact on those communities.
Even before Abbott’s statement, some local public health officials had moved to mandate that schools remain closed at least through Labor Day, saying it would be unsafe to reopen school buildings while the pandemic was raging. El Paso and Laredo health officials were among the first to issue those mandates last week. And Tuesday, Travis County health officials ordered all public and private schools to delay on-campus instruction at least until Sept. 7.
10 more COVID deaths confirmed in Guadalupe County
Officials have confirmed 10 more Guadalupe County residents have died from COVID-19.
In the Monday release by Guadalupe County Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Pinder, the number of deaths due to the coronavirus increased from 15 to 25.
The sudden increase is due to backlog at the Texas Department of State Health Services, Pinder said.
“The increase in the deaths was not over the past weekend; it is the backlog of cases getting worked through,” he said.
Officials have confirmed 12 Seguin residents have died, 9 residents from the unincorporated area of the county; three New Braunfels residents and one Schertz resident.
Guadalupe County Regional Medical Center has reported a total of 28 deaths.
As of Monday, Guadalupe County had a total of 236 confirmed active cases — of which 164 are probable — and 1,582 recoveries.
The total number of cases in Guadalupe County is 1,818.
The unincorporated portion of the county has 68 active cases, Seguin has 66, Cibolo 47, Schertz 36, New Braunfels 17 and Selma has two.
Walker County to expand COVID-19 testing
Walker County on Monday allotted $200,000 in COVID-relief funds to expand community testing in hopes that August will stamp out a grim summer resurgence of COVID-19 that is now responsible for at least 7,000 confirmed deaths in Texas.
The move by the Walker County Commissioners Court is expected to be paired with an additional $1 million allocation from the city of Huntsville. The project will see both entities partner with the Walker County Hospital District and Huntsville Memorial Hospital at a cost of $250 per test. However, those tests would be free to all city and county residents.
“Getting this program in place is important for Walker County. It not only offers alternative times for people to get tested, but we have a lot of people without insurance or the financial means to get tested,” said Commissioner Bill Daugette (Pct. 3), who initially proposed a $700,000 allotment. “This ensures that everyone who needs to get tested can get tested.”
Walker County has hosted 12 community testing sites at the Walker County Fairgrounds, funded entirely by the state of Texas — accounting for nearly a third of all tests reported to the local emergency management office. Testing will continue at the fairgrounds each Tuesday through the month of August from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The new program would provide testing seven days per week over the next 100 days, with testing occurring in the evening on weekdays and all day Saturday and Sunday. It will also allow for mobile testing throughout Walker County, including testing at some individual neighborhoods.
Funding for the program will come from a near-$4 million pool of money that has been allocated to both Walker County and the city of Huntsville through the Coronavirus Relief Fund under the CARES Act.
However, the testing expansion was not unanimously supported by commissioners, with Commissioner Danny Kuykendall (Pct. 1) and Ronnie White (Pct. 2) citing timing fears on state reimbursements and a lack of need for additional testing.
“I’ve had guys go out on their own to get tested and the rate was about $150, so from where I’m sitting the hospital stands to make a good chunk of change on this, and if something goes wrong on the reimbursement side, it will be the county and the city left holding the bag,” Kuykendall said.
County auditor Patricia Allen told commissioners that neighboring counties are receiving reimbursements “fairly fast.”
Texas reported more than three dozen new deaths from the virus Monday as the total number of deaths eclipsed 7,000, just two weeks after surpassing 4,000. But during that time, the rate of positive new cases has been trending downward and hospitalizations have leveled off around 9,000, which officials credited to mask wearing and more people staying home.
In Walker County, daily new coronavirus cases have also slowed, with local emergency officials reporting only 83 additional community cases in the past week.
“This program is doing what the state and the feds have asked us to do, and that’s to use this money to help those struggling within our community,” Daugette added.
COVID cases remain in Guadalupe County Jail
Despite precautions, inmates at the Guadalupe County Jail continue to test positive for COVID-19, but those same precautions appear to be keeping the numbers low.
Since the pandemic began, 11 inmates and about the same number of his staff have tested positive for the virus and three currently show as active cases, Guadalupe County Sheriff Arnold Zwicke said Monday.
“Currently, we have two inmates and one officer that are positive right now,” he said.
He confirmed a total of 11 inmates had tested positive and said among employees at the sheriff’s office, county dispatch and in the jail, about the same number had tested positive.
At the end of June, the sheriff said four inmates had been tested and three of them were diagnosed with COVID-19. Staff has continued to keep an eye on the issue and take steps to keep positive cases low.
Inmates are quarantined for 14 days when they arrive a the facility, Zwicke said. Then, if they show no symptoms, they are released into general population, he said.
Coronavirus tests are administered on an as-needed basis, Zwicke said.
“Anytime that the medical people feel there’ a need for a test,” one is provided, he said. “The inmates when they come to the jail, they’re automatically quarantined whether they’re showing symptoms or not.”
Jail administrators notify the county emergency management coordinator whenever they receive positive test results, Zwicke said.
Guadalupe County Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Pinder said he gets information from jail personnel and also from the Texas Department of State Health Services.
“The state’s website is showing — the state’s two weeks behind — it shows they have two” positive cases at the jail, Pinder said.
DSHS provides him with numbers of positive and probable cases for anyone who lives in the county, Pinder said.
“So, if they’re housed at a facility in Guadalupe County, we have that in there,” he said. “If there was a case we had at the juvenile facility, which we don’t have any there, they would be included.”
No one at the jail has died due to COVID-19, Zwicke said. Steps taken have helped keep positive cases low and recoveries steady.
“At the moment, we’re good,” Zwicke said.
Daily COVID cases break triple-digit trend in Brazoria County
After nearly two consecutive weeks of new Brazoria County novel coronavirus cases eclipsing the 100-person mark, on Saturday the count dipped to 80 new cases reported.
The report is tempered with the county’s announcement of another person who died from the illness, bringing the total to 43 Brazoria County residents with COVID-19 who have died.
Saturday's case number is the lowest reported by Brazoria County officials since there were 69 cases a month ago, on July 1. For the whole of July, there were only six days with COVID-19 report numbers fewer than 100 — July 18 with 90, 97 on July 12, 92 on July 11, 85 on July 9, 95 on July 5 and then the 69 to start the month.
The person who died was a Danbury man in his 70s, County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
There were two residents at Country Village Care in Angleton, seven new cases among Country Village employees, and one new case among Carriage Inn employees in Lake Jackson, Sebesta said.
There were no new reports from the county jail.
Freeport led all localities Saturday with 14 cases, followed by Angleton with 12, Alvin and Pearland with 10 each, and Lake Jackson with seven. There were five reports each from Clute and Jones Creek, four from Richwood, three each from Brazoria and Manvel, and one case each from Damon, Hillcrest Village, Liverpool, Oyster Creek and Sweeny.
Of the cases by age group, those in their 40s led the way with 21, 20-somethings came in with 18 cases, there were 11 among people in their 50s, seven each for people in their 30, 60s and aged 10-19, four cases among people in the 70s, three for those aged 80 or older, and one among children 9 years old or younger.
There were no new numbers reported on state prison units by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
Brazoria County has now had 5,746 total cases with 2,961 remaining active and 2,720 people considered recovered, the data shows.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
Angelina County & Cities Health district reports 41 new cases of COVID-19
The Angelina County & Cities Health District reported 41 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.
This brings the total number of positive tests in Angelina County, including those from the Diboll Prison Unit and the Rufus H. Duncan Geriatric Prison Facility in Diboll, to 1,994.
The health district is reporting 1,647 positive tests, 860 recoveries and 14 deaths. The Angelina County Emergency Management COVID-19 page lists the same number of positives and recoveries, as well as 787 active cases and 31 deaths.
The Texas Department of State Health Services is reporting 1,134 active cases, 32 deaths and 401 recoveries as of 4:55 p.m. Thursday.
The New York Times’ national, city-based data set says Angelina County is on a downward trend for new cases, with an average of 32 new cases daily. This is down from the week of July 13, when the Times said Angelina County had an average of 67 new cases daily.
The Times has not updated its information for Lufkin since Wednesday, and still lists the city as No. 13 for the highest number of new deaths in the last two weeks.
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is reporting 11 active offender cases and nine offender recoveries at the Diboll Unit. They also list three active employee cases. There are 472 offenders on medical restriction and 15 in medical isolation.
The Duncan Unit has four active offender cases and 269 recoveries. There are also nine active employee cases and 42 recoveries. No one is on medical restriction, but four people are in medical isolation.
Numbers reported by the Texas Department of Public Safety will fluctuate because they represent an active count rather than a historical count.
The Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council is reporting 13 confirmed coronavirus cases in the intensive care unit and two suspected cases. They are taking up 30.6% of ICU beds available. They also report 39 confirmed coronavirus cases in general isolation with two suspected cases. They are taking up 26.1% of the general beds.
There are 18 COVID-19 patients utilizing ventilators and 27 total adult ventilators in use.
The health district reports 659 positive cases in Polk County with 192 recoveries and one death. In San Augustine, the health district is reporting 155 positive cases, 115 recoveries and 12 deaths.
Statewide, there have been 412,107 cases reported, 6,274 fatalities, 260,542 estimated recoveries and 145,291 estimated active cases. There were 8,800 new cases on Thursday and 322 newly reported fatalities.
Texas loses a landmark to COVID-19
After 83 years, downtown Huntsville’s Cafe Texan has been a destination for locals and travelers of the Lone Star State, as Texas’ oldest cafe to remain in the same location without ever closing – until now.
“It’s a real tragedy that we had to close it down,” Cafe Texan owner John Strickland said. “When I closed up because of COVID-19, I had not intended to close it permanently.”
Strickland announced Cafe Texan’s permanent closure on the business’ Facebook page Wednesday morning. The news came as a shock to many.
The cafe owner had opted to remain closed for the majority of the past five months for the safety of his customer base, majorly consisting of senior citizens, and his staff. However, Strickland had every intent to open when the time was right.
Cafe Texan’s demise came quickly following an effort to save some money every month while the restaurant sat empty. It started with a request to have the city remove a dumpster that cost around $400 a month to have outside of the building. According to Strickland, he was told that he had to have the water turned off for the building in order to have the dumpster removed.
“When I turned the water off, they considered the place closed, and at that point it was not grandfathered, which meant that to open it back up, I was going to have to spend about $80,000 dollars on the kitchen,” Strickland said. With a kitchen built in 1913, it was far too small for the seating capacity, not meeting modern day codes for opening a restaurant.
Strickland had already spent close to $40,000 trying to keep his employees afloat for the past few months that the historic diner has been closed due to the coronavirus and difficulties with construction on 12th Street. A complete overhaul of the kitchen would have set his budget over the edge.
“It’s really sad because it's been a part of the community for 83 years,” Strickland said. “When I bought it in 1996, our greatest generation of WWII vets were in their 70’s, so I saw most of Huntsville’s greatest generation pass away. They had been in and out of the cafe all of their lives, because the cafe had been there all of their lives. It has been a pleasure knowing folks and most of them were vital parts of the community.”
The cafe has changed hands several times throughout its history, coming into his possession 20 years ago. During that time, Strickland has been able to enjoy the “melting pot of Huntsville,” as he called it, serving as a home to everyone from the common townsman to the movers and shakers helping mold the city.
“After I had bought it in early 2001 or 2002, a man had been (serving) in Iraq and was coming back home to Huntsville … At about 2 a.m., coming up Sam Houston Avenue, he saw that little red and blue Cafe Texan sign and he said, ‘I thought to myself, I’m home,’” Strickland remembered.
Strickland has sold the building to a buyer intending to turn the space into a downtown museum, with possibly a small sandwich and candy shop inside. Although Strickland would have preferred to see the historic cafe live on under different ownership, he’s pleased that the buyer has agreed that the iconic neon sign dating back to 1936 will remain as a beacon of home to the Huntsville community.
