The theme of practically all of Schreiner University’s basketball season has been one marked by close losses, and Saturday wasn’t any different.
The Mountaineers turned the ball over twice in the final minute of Saturday’s Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference semifinals, including one that led to a 3-pointer, and No. 1 seeded Centenary held on to a 76-70 victory — earning the Gents a place in Sunday’s conference title game.
Schreiner was outmatched by Centenary’s perimeter game that knocked down 11 3-pointers and by its own woes at the free-throw line. The Mountaineers missed 12 free throws. They were just as woeful from behind the 3-point arc, shooting two-of-19.
Even with all of their offensive problems, the Mountaineers had the top-seeded Gents on the ropes for large portions of the game. Centenary held leads as big as 11 points, and the Mountaineers would climb their way back into the game.
At halftime, Centenary held a 31-30 lead after a first-half of painful basketball for both teams. Centenary couldn’t stop fouling Schreiner, which in turn couldn’t convert on the free throws.
This was also a game that showcased the versatility and strength of Schreiner junior Matthew Rindahl, who scored 19 of his game-high 27 points in the second half. Rindahl’s monstrous slam dunk with 6:28 left in the game cut Centenary’s lead to 54-50, energizing the crowd and his teammates.
But every time Schreiner would get close Centenary would answer back. Centenary guard Cedric Harris hit seven 3-pointers to finish with 26 points. Teammate Kile Mingo came off the bench and hit four 3-pointers.
Schreiner’s Paul Wells had a strong outing with 14 points and 10 rebounds. This is Wells’ final game as a Mountaineer. The senior finished his Schreiner career with 614 points and finished the 2020 campaign by averaging a career-best 13.5 points per game. Schreiner will also say goodbye to reserve guard Gabriel Richert Blume, who has been a key fill-in throughout the season.
Guard Alex DeHoyos scored 13 points, including 10 in the second half. The Mountaineers, however, were dealt a blow when Chase Pinter went down to a left leg injury in the second half and didn’t return. Pinter has been clutch for the Mountaineers over the last three games, but he was limited before the injury.
This was Schreiner’s 12th loss of the season by 10 points or less. The Mountaineers finish the season 11-16 overall.
