Information about local efforts to control the coronavirus pandemic will be released in a live video broadcast this week.
A COVID-19 Community Update organized by the city of Kerrville will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 9. Previous such events have included presentations from the mayor, city manager, hospital CEO, city emergency management chief, county judge and others.
To view the event, visit the city's broadcast channel, Spectrum Channel 2, or the city's website here. The event also is expected to be archived on the city's YouTube channel.
