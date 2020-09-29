Improbable.
Impossible.
Down 14-10 in the fifth set, Ingram Tom Moore High School saved five consecutive match points and then stunned Blanco when senior Karlie Bonam had a kill to seal a 16-14 victory on Tuesday night. The grueling five-set victory, which took nearly three hours, kept the Warriors unbeaten and preserved their No. 1 state ranking, but it was exhausting.
“We’ve played 17 matches against high-powered opponents, and then we have two matches where we don’t see this level of play,” said Ingram coach Tony Vela Jr., who's team is now 20-0. “Midway through the set we kind of got away from our game. I like the way we were able to finish.”
That finish came after Ingram opened with a narrow win in the first set, dropped the next two and then gutted out a 25-21 win in the fourth. To start the fifth set, Blanco stormed out to a 5-0 lead, built it to a 7-3 lead forcing Vela to call timeout.
However, in this match Vela didn’t really call timeout to talk to his players, he let them do the talking — specifically his seniors. In the huddle it was Makenna Gelsone and Anna Crittenden leading the way.
“We said we never give up and we have to play consistent,” Crittenden said of the fifth-set timeout.
Gelsone was clear in her direction to her teammates that they needed to do their jobs. “We went out and executed it.”
Immediately after the timeout, Gelsone set Crittenden and Bonam for kills to cut the lead to 7-5, but Blanco was determined. The Panthers, a team dominated by senior talent, dug everything that the Warriors threw at them.
Ingram attacked Blanco’s defense with 191 kill attempts and hit just .251 on the night (48-of-191).
“They touched everything,’’ Vela said of Blanco.
At the same time, Ingram did plenty of hand the match to the Panthers. Ingram had a hitting and two service errors that gave the Panthers opportunities, and it was after the second service error that forced Vela to call another timeout — down 13-9.
Ingram got a sideout to cut the lead 13-10, but Blanco’s Olivia Atchley, who had three kills in the fifth set, buried a kill in the Ingram back row to give the Panthers match point.
For Gelsone and Crittenden it was now go time.
“I didn’t even know that we were down 14-10,” said Crittenden, who had 16 kills on a night when she attacked 53 times (.301 hitting percentage).
After three consecutive Blanco errors, Crittenden tied the set with a sneaky kill on an assist from Gelsone. With sophomore Emmah Schmidt serving, Ingram caught a break when the official called a lift against Blanco. It was one of several close officiating calls throughout the match.
That gave the Warriors a chance to finish the match but it wasn’t without a fight. Trailing 15-14, Blanco battled but it was the steady play of Schmidt, who had three digs to keep the ball in play. In the end it was Bonam who delivered with a kill that squirmed its way down the front of the net to land on the floor.
Schmidt played one of her matches of the season with 13 kills and 13 digs. Gelsone finished with 27 assists and seven kills. Bonam finished with 10 kills but also had to deal with a tenacious block by the Panthers, who stymied her throughout the night.
