Kaylee Blackledge took advantage of everything that was given to her, recording four RBIs, to lead Center Point to a 16-5 win over Medina Thursday night.
Blackledge put up big numbers, including a home run in the top of the third inning. She went 2-for-2 at the plate, scoring three runs and racking up four RBIs, and that was just her numbers offensively.
On the pitcher’s mound, she threw a complete game, going the distance in six innings. Blackledge put up huge numbers, striking out 15 batters and throwing 69 strikes, in a total of only 90 pitches.
Destiny Johnson, Victoria Beckerson, Karleopy Grano-Serrano, Stephanie Lopez and Chloe Williams also had an RBI apiece for the Lady Pirates.
Johnson scored four runs, and Beckerson added three more for Center Point.
Celeste Cervantes scored two runs, after being walked twice in the game. Tanya Macklin and Gisel Valenzuela scored the remaining runs for the Lady Pirates.
“We did a good job bouncing back from Monday’s loss,” Center Point coach Kenny King said. “The top of the lineup continues to produce, and Kaylee was strong in the circle.”
King feels that the best is yet to come for his young ballclub.
“We’re really young, but it’s time to take it to another level,” King said.
