FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2020, file photo, Houston Astros' George Springer takes a lead off first during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas. Springer became the most prominent among baseball’s free agents to reach an agreement, a $150 million, six-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday night, Jan. 19, 20201, because the deal was subject to a successful physical. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)