After a year of incredible turmoil, we can all use a little bit more cheer, and there’s a lot of people here in Kerr County who would agree that Christmas can’t get here fast enough.
On Saturday night, Kerr County’s Christmas tree will be lit but without a parade and some of the other festivities that have highlighted past years.
Of course, we can thank the coronavirus pandemic for sucking some of the joy from the world this year, but there is hope for the holiday season.
“With so many cancellations this year and now the parade, we couldn’t let Christmas go by unnoticed,” said
George Eychner, president of Kerrville Christmas Lighting Corporation. “This event will be a great way to celebrate the Christmas season kicking off in our community safely with your families. Make sure and tune in, because our committee has put together a really special program for Kerrville.”
So, yes, this year’s event will be virtual — meaning you can watch it live online, including on dailytimes.com or kerrvillephoto.com. The general idea is not to have a lot of people attend in person.
The event is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m.
Some of the virtual “Light up the Hills” highlights will include:
• Downtown décor
• The lighting of the Courthouse Christmas lights and tree
• An aerial tour of holiday lights in Kerrville and the new street ornaments along Highway 16
• A special visit from Santa Claus
• An inside look into the new Arcadia Theater
For those who want to venture out to experience the evening, there will be Christmas offerings from local businesses to help kick off this shopping season and more.
