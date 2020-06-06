Joe Luis Martinez
October 1960 -
June 2020
Harper- Joe Luis Martinez, 59, went to be with the Lord on June 03, 2020. He was born on October 27, 1960 in Mexico to Tomas and Santos Martinez. The family moved to the Hill Country when Joe and his 4 siblings were younger. He attended Harper schools and lived there for over 20 years. Joe owned Martinez Fence Company.
Joe was married to his first wife, Andrea Smith and they shared four children together. He spent his remaining years with his significant other, Carol Lagrone.
He enjoyed seeing his children and grandkids. He was always attending their sporting events, cheering them on. He just loved hanging out with them. You could find Joe at the Mini Mart’s with his siblings playing the lottery or scratching the scratch offs. He also enjoyed dancing at the Inn of the Hills anytime he could.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Santos Martinez and niece, Oriana Vargas.
Joe is survived by his children, Maria Garcia and husband, Adrian Hernandez, Joseph Martinez, Leslie Martinez, and Alexandra Martinez and husband Jorge Castaneda; siblings, Jane, Jose Ignacio, and Tomas Martinez; 5 grandchildren along with countless nieces and nephews.
Funeral Mass will be at 10 am, Saturday, June 06, 2020 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church with interment to follow at Harper Community Cemetery, Harper.
Expressions of sympathy for the family can be made at www.wrightsfuneralparlor.net
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Wright’s Funeral Parlor.
