DRIPPING SPRINGS — The Kerrville Tivy Antlers were without leading scorer Jaden Frausto Friday night on the road against the Dripping Springs Tigers.
The Tigers got off to a hot start, and the Antlers could not keep up, falling to Dripping Springs, 57-41, on Friday night.
Tivy controlled the opening tip but could not convert on their opening possession. Dripping Springs jumped out to a 6-0 lead before the Antlers were able to score.
Luke Johnston made a 3-pointer the old fashioned way: He made a basket and was fouled on the way up. He converted the free throw for a 3-point play. Tivy trailed, 6-3.
Quentin Vega tied the game at 6-6, when he nailed a 3-pointer with 4:13 left in the first quarter. Dripping Springs answered with a 3-pointer of their own, regaining the lead at 9-6.
Tivy scored on their next three drives. Robert Jackson was fouled and converted a free throw. Mason Carlile knocked down a 3-pointer, and Jake Layton picked up a steal and was fouled going up. He added a free throw. Tivy took the lead, 11-9.
Despite multiple attempts to score during the quarter, Tivy could not get the shots to fall down. Tivy trailed, 14-11, at the end of the first period.
The second quarter featured a back-and-forth scoring festival. Both teams were able to score at will for the first 4 minutes of the period. Johnston knocked down a few buckets, and Vega connected on a 3-pointer. He followed it up with a turnaround jumper. Tivy trailed the Tigers, 21-20, halfway through the second quarter.
Unfortunately for the Antlers, Dripping Springs closed out the first half with a 10-0 run. The Tigers led at intermission, 30-20.
The Tigers’ lead increased to 11 points in the third quarter, 44-33. Tivy had some bright spots offensively during the third period.
Carlile ignited the Antlers with a 3-pointer from way behind the arc. Layton made a wild shot at the end of the quarter and was fouled. He made a free throw.
Eight of Tivy’s 13 third-quarter points came from the charity stripe.
With the game in hand, Dripping Springs slowed down the tempo of the game. They held on to the ball, forcing Tivy to foul. Tivy was held to eight points in the final quarter. Layton accounted for five of the eight, knocking down two baskets and shooting a free throw. Tivy dropped the district contest, 57-41.
"Our efforts and fight was there tonight, we just came up short," Tivy Head Coach Joe Davis said after the game. "We are in a tough district battle and no one is undefeated. It's going to come down to grit. Our guys will answer the challenge and find a way to be successful."
UP NEXT
Tivy travels to San Antonio, where they will tip off against Alamo Heights at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, at Alamo Heights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.