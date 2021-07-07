A ridge of high pressure will try to edge into the western half of the state Thursday and Friday.
Rain chances will be most likely for locations south and east of Kerrville. With that being said, scattered showers and thunderstorms remain possible in isolated to widely scattered fashion the next few days.
TEMPERATURES REMAIN BELOW AVERAGE
High humidity and clouds should hold temperatures in the middle 80’s for daytime highs Thursday.
Kerrville’s average high temperature of 92 degrees has been hard to reach so far this summer. The high temperature for Kerrville at the USDA has been 94 degrees and that occurred on April 10.
The high temperature this summer has only reached 92 degrees. This happened over a three day period from June 14 through June 16.
The cooler than average temperature pattern could continue off and on through the month of July. There are signs it will attempt to warm up at times next week. Until then, temperatures will struggle to reach the lower 90’s for a bit longer with high soil moisture and clouds keeping our temperatures down.
WARM AND HUMID OVERNIGHT LOWS
Skies become mostly cloudy during the overnight hours with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s. A light southeast breeze is expected overnight.
This trend continues for the remainder of the week ahead.
RAIN CHANCES
Rain chances trend down through the weekend, but a few showers and thunderstorms cannot be completely ruled out. Brief downpours and gusty winds along with lightning strikes could occur at any given time.
The USDA’s official rainfall total for 2021 is 13.67” which is below the average of 16.42” through July 5.
