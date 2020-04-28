Five Kerr County residents are among at least 25,297 people in Texas who tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the state health department.
County Judge Rob Kelly said Monday that all five patients were recovering or recovered. Kerrville Peterson Regional Medical Center also treated a Bandera County man with COVID-19.
Of Texas's 254 counties, 205 reported coronavirus infections, according to information from the state health department. At least 663 people had died from the disease in Texas and 290,517 had been tested. An estimated 11,170 people had recovered from the disease in Texas.
Nationwide, 111,587 people have recovered from the disease, 989,357 have been infected and 56,386 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. In the U.S., 5,593,495 had been tested for the virus. In the U.S., 128,673 were hospitalized.
At the time of this writing, worldwide coronavirus infections totaled 3,062,557, deaths numbered 212,221, and 906,358 people had recovered, according to the university.
Top five Texas counties for confirmed infections
Harris County - 5,729
Dallas County - 3,014
Tarrant County - 1,947
Travis County - 1,412
Bexar County - 1,254
Confirmed infections in nearby counties
Kendall County - 16
Bandera County - 6
Gillespie - 1
Medina County - 19
Uvalde County - 6
Blanco County - 6
Llano County - 3
Mason County - 5
Hays County - 148
Comal County - 48
Frio County - 3
Trump praises Abbott's moves to reopen Texas' economy
In a tweet this morning, President Donald Trump praised Gov. Greg Abbott for taking steps to reopen the state’s economy, which will be done in phases and begin on Friday.
“Texas to open businesses in phases beginning Friday,” the president wrote. “Great job being done by @GregAbbott_TX.”
On Monday, Abbott announced that the state’s stay-at-home directive would expire at the end of the month. Texas is opening restaurants, movie theaters, retail stores, malls, museums and libraries at 25% capacity.
Abbott said that White House coronavirus adviser Deborah Birx said Texas’ reopening plan “was great.”
The praise from Trump today comes as some of Texas’ hardline conservatives agitate for a speedier reopening process. But in some cases, a hasty reopening has drawn rebuke from the president. Last week, Trump dinged Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp for allowing bowling alleys, tattoo parlors, gyms, nail and hair salons and restaurants to reopen.
“I want them to open,” Trump said of businesses, “and I want them to open as soon as possible and I want the state to open. But I was not happy with Brian Kemp. I will tell you that.”
As businesses prepare to reopen, workers weigh COVID-19 risk against the need for a paycheck
Gov. Greg Abbott’s Monday announcement that retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters and malls will be allowed to reopen Friday means many Texas workers now have a difficult decision to make.
Going back to work means earning a paycheck again, but it also can increase their risk of exposure to the novel coronavirus, which has already infected more than 25,000 Texans and left 663 dead. And refusing to return after a business reopens means forfeiting unemployment benefits.
“I feel like either I'm going to lose my business and everything I worked for,” said Kimberly West, owner of Joe’s Pizza and Pasta in Victoria, “or I’m going to get sick.”
A self-identified “germaphobe,” West said she isn’t worried about following the new state requirements that restaurants seat parties at least 6 feet apart and have a hand sanitizing station at their entrance. West said she already had her hostesses wipe down the menus daily to clean them.
But because many of her workers are receiving unemployment payments that are more than a typical paycheck at the restaurant, West said she’s worried that her employees won’t come back to work.
One of the qualifications for unemployment benefits is that workers must be “willing and able to work all the days and hours required for the type of work you are seeking,” according to the Texas Workforce Commission.
Those who choose not to return become ineligible for unemployment benefits, said Cisco Gamez, a Texas Workforce Commission spokesman. If workers have concerns about whether their employer is following health guidelines, Gamez said they should contact the U.S. Occupational Health and Safety Administration.
Baylor University plans to resume in-person teaching this fall
As schools across the state remain closed for the foreseeable future, Baylor University President Linda Livingstone announced Monday that the university intends to resume in-person teaching and allow students to return to the dorms this fall.
Livingstone said moving forward with the plan "depends greatly" on the progression of the new coronavirus in Waco and the surrounding area, "and the continued information we receive daily from government and public health officials."
In a written statement, Livingstone noted that the university is "not planning for a 'normal start' of the fall semester, given the lack of a treatment protocol or vaccine for COVID-19." The school is also preparing to adapt its instructional and residential life models and on-campus activities, as needed, to protect the campus community, she said.
Baylor's news came hours after Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the state's stay-at-home order will expire at the end of the month and that Texas restaurants and retail stores will be allowed to reopen on Friday at 25% capacity.
American Airlines will require flight attendants to wear face masks
American Airlines announced this afternoon that flight attendants will be required to wear face masks starting Friday. The airline also announced enhanced cleaning procedures in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
In addition to supplying staff with personal protective equipment, American announced it will also “start the process of distributing sanitizing wipes or gels and masks to customers. The latest changes build on American’s commitment to customer and team member safety.”
Federal judge rules against releasing Dallas County inmates
A federal judge has denied an emergency request by the American Civil Liberties Union to release some Dallas County jail inmates during the pandemic.
U.S. District Judge Ada Brown said in her Monday ruling that an explanation for her denial would come later. Earlier this month, Dallas County inmates, represented by the ACLU and other civil rights attorneys, sued for the release of jail inmates over 50 or with medical conditions.
As of Sunday, 141 inmates at the Dallas County jail had tested positive for the new coronavirus, according to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.
Law enforcement associations call on agencies not to enforce Harris County mask requirement
Associations representing police officers statewide and in the Houston area are calling on law enforcement leadership to disregard Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo's order requiring people to wear masks in public.
“The Texas Municipal Police Association, and our members of the local law enforcement associations listed below, in conjunction with the Houston Police Officers' Union and the Harris County Deputies’ Organization, implore you not to instruct, direct or even permit your law enforcement officers to enforce County Judge Hidalgo’s executive order regarding citizens wearing masks during this pandemic,” wrote Kevin Lawrence, executive director of the Texas Municipal Police Association, in a statement.
Hidalgo has defended the order as another “tool in the toolbox” for stopping the spread of the coronavirus.
“This is not a police state,” she said at a press conference last week after announcing the new rules. “But we needed to make clear it’s not a recommendation, it’s something we have to do for sake of our safety, our lives and our economy.”
The measure, which carries a fine of $1,000 for violators, drew harsh criticism from GOP officials. The law enforcement associations said that masks can help fight the spread of the new coronavirus, but described the requirement as “tremendously bad public policy.”
“Such a mandate will only serve to erode the relationship between our law enforcement officers and the citizens they serve in a time when law and order and public safety has never been more important,” Lawrence said.
Texas Poison Center Network reports dramatic uptick in calls about household cleaners, bleach
The Texas Poison Center Network received about 1,900 calls related to cleaning products or disinfectants from March 1 through Friday, The Dallas Morning News reported. That includes a 68% increase in calls about bleach products and a 69% increase in calls about hand sanitizers.
Poison control centers nationally received over 45,500 calls in the first three months of this year, a 20% increase in calls as compared with 2019, according to a report released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The uptick comes as public health officials and CDC guidelines advise people to clean frequently touched surfaces often to contain the spread of the new coronavirus, which can live up to five days on metal.
Ingestion and inhalation were the exposures Texans most frequently reported.
“Disinfectants and other cleaning products should NOT be inhaled, ingested, injected or used in any manner outside its labeled instructions,” Cristina Holloway, public health education manager for the North Texas Poison Center, said in an email to The Dallas Morning News. “There are currently no vaccines, drugs or products approved to treat or prevent COVID-19.”
About 70% of calls about hand sanitizers involved children age 5 or younger. The Texas Poison Center Network recommends keeping household products locked away and using child-resistant locks on cabinets. It also recommends not mixing products, which can cause deadly gases or fires.
Gov. Greg Abbott says Harris County can't impose fine over face mask order
Gov. Greg Abbott said Monday that local officials cannot impose penalties on residents who violate rules about wearing masks in public — including those in Harris County, where county Judge Lina Hidalgo’s mask order went into effect that morning.
“We strongly recommend that everyone wear a mask,” Abbott said at a press conference where he announced his plans for reopening Texas. “However, it's not a mandate. And we make clear that no jurisdiction can impose any type of penalty or fine.
“My executive order, it supersedes local orders, with regard to any type of fine or penalty for anyone not wearing a mask,” he added.
Hidalgo’s order, which carries a penalty of up to $1,000, drew harsh criticism from GOP officials and members of law enforcement. The measure is similar to those ordered by other local officials, such as those in Austin and Dallas.
Asked about Abbott's order superseding her own, Hidalgo said, "In practical terms, the governor’s order doesn’t change much because, like every order we’ve issued so far, we’d made it clear that the priority was education.
"We have a face covering order today, and we’ll still have a face covering order tomorrow," Hidalgo said in a statement. "The fine was there as a signal of how vital mask wearing is, and in many ways, the community got that message. It’s been disappointing to see folks politicize public health, and I hope this means they'll go back to focusing on health and safety instead of politics. As we have in the past, we will amend this order to conform with the governor’s."
6th Texas execution delayed as attorneys cite pandemic
A sixth scheduled execution of a Texas death row inmate has been delayed following the coronavirus spread around the state.
Edward Lee Busby’s execution had been set for May 6, but it was stayed for 60 days by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals on Monday.
Busby, 47, was condemned for the 2004 suffocation of a retired 77-year-old college professor abducted in Fort Worth and whose body was later recovered in Oklahoma.
While the appeals court didn’t mention COVID-19 in its order, Busby’s attorneys had argued the execution should be delayed because they and others, including judges and personnel who carry out the execution, could be put at risk for getting the virus if it proceeded.
Three other executions that had been scheduled this year were also delayed by the appeals court while two others were delayed by local judges.
Texas Tech to cut $6.7M from athletic budget
Texas Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt says the school will cut nearly $7 million from the athletic budget in the upcoming school year, including eliminating performance bonuses for himself and Red Raiders coaches.
The cuts are needed because of the economic shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and deeper cuts may be needed if college football can’t play a full season, Hocutt told A-J Media in Lubbock, Texas.
Hocutt did not say the school was cutting any jobs or sports. Most of the cuts will come from reducing administrative and operational expenses. Eliminating the bonuses for the coaches and himself will save nearly $2 million, he said.
“The starting point here is simply we’re not spending any money right now that we don’t have to, and we’re not spending much,” Hocutt said.
Two inmates added to county's COVID-19 death toll
Two hospitalized Terrell unit inmates became the fourth and fifth people to die of COVID-19 related causes in Brazoria County, officials announced Monday.
The male prisoners — both in their 60s — were not among the 128 sick inmates that the Texas Department of Criminal Justice transferred to local prisons this month, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
The judge was unaware of any further details, he said.
“The prisons are doing their own thing and their precautions,” Sebesta said. “They haven’t shared a lot with us. Our health department received that information.”
Texas Department of Criminal Justice Communications Director Jeremy Desel did not know of the deaths but there was an investigation ongoing pending the preliminary autopsy findings, he said via email.
Desel said the results would “be classified and announced.”
One of the victims was Harold Dean Wilson, 65, according to a TDCJ Facebook post. Wilson was serving a 20-year sentence for possession of child pornography.
He transferred April 18 to Hospital Galveston, the prison system’s facility at the University of Texas Medical Brand, and tested positive for the virus the next day, a TDCJ statement said. Wilson was pronounced dead Thursday.
Despite the Wilson’s family’s declination for an autopsy, officials believe COVID-19 was a factor in his death.
The other inmate’s identity and background information were unavailable.
Local judges urge congress to provide aid for national forest counties
County judges from across Southeast Texas are joining forces for rural schools and counties.
In a recent letter to federal government leaders, judges from 11 counties — including Walker County Judge Danny Pierce and Trinity County Judge Doug Page — urged Congress to include the Forest Management for Rural Stability Act, as well as the Permanently Authorizing PILT Act, in the next stimulus package.
The bills, if passed, will compensate local governments for tax revenue lost due to tax-exempt federal lands within their boundaries.
“County governments across Texas and the nation are facing potential budget shortfalls as a result of the coronavirus pandemic,” the area judges said in a joint statement. “So far, the federal government has not provided direct aid to national forest counties and other rural counties that include large amounts of public lands.”
The Sam Houston National Forest takes up about 10.5% of the land in Walker County — about 54,153 acres. There are also 47,609 acres in Montgomery County and 59,746 acres in San Jacinto County.
“Counties and schools do not collect taxes on national forest land,” the letter states. “When these vast areas of land were taken off the tax rolls, a commitment was made by the federal government to manage the forests to produce revenue which would be shared with local counties and schools. Due to reduced federal timber harvests, that revenue has gone away. It was partially replaced by the SRS program, but that program has never been permanently funded.”
There are four national forests located in 12 counties of East Texas. Since 2007, the federal SRS payments to these counties and school districts have declined from almost $5 million a year to less than $2 million.
They will go away altogether after 2020 unless Congress acts to reauthorize them.
“The federal forest land is simply not benefiting the local communities as it was designed to do,” the letter states. “The lost revenue is hurting all our counties and school districts.”
The Forest Management for Rural Stability Act would create a permanent endowment fund to secure SRS payments, while making key reforms to increase timber harvests and improve the health of national forests.
Judges signing the letter include Pierce, Page, Don Lymbery (Angelina County), Jim Lovell (Houston County), Mark Allen (Jasper County), Greg Sowell (Nacogdoches County), Kenneth Weeks (Newton County), Daryl Melton (Sabine County), Jeff Boyd (San Augustine County), Fritz Faulkner (San Jacinto County) and Allison Harbison (Shelby County).
