Kaylee Blackledge pitched a complete game, earning a 6-1 victory over Goldthwaite, Tuesday night.
Goldthwaite made the three-hour journey to Center Point for a second round district matchup.
Blackledge pitched seven innings, giving up one run and one hit, in the contest.
Blackledge's hot pitching arm struck out 16 batters.
Blackledge also went 1-for-2 at the plate, with two RBIs and one run scored.
