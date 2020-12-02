A cold front will bring colder temperatures across the region tonight and Thursday.
Polar air spreads across the region creating chilly overnight lows in the upper 20's to near 30 degrees.
North winds continue at 10 to 15 mph overnight.
Thursday will become partly sunny with colder daytime highs in the lower to middle 50's. North winds continue at 15 to 20 mph creating "feels like" temperatures in the 40's.
Fair to partly cloudy skies continue Thursday night with cold overnight lows between 25 and 30 degrees most areas.
Northwest winds average less than five miles per hour overnight.
Sunshine and beautiful weather is expected Friday with highs in the upper 50's to lower 60's.
