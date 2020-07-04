Full disclosure, I’m a Libertarian. Today I had to go to several stores. Home Depot customers have less than 25% masks. Wash Tub “masks encouraged “ but nada other than staff. Daddy Jim’s masks encouraged but only one customer (other than me) and staff nada on masks or gloves. Come on folks. What’s your issue?
David Phelps, Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.