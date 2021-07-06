An agreement is pending that could result in new ownership of Community First National Bank Branch in Kerrville by the fall.
The location, 1101 Junction Highway, would be called SouthStar Bank Kerrville, according to a statement from SouthStar Bank this month.
“The sale is contingent on regulatory approval by the Texas Department of Savings and Mortgage Lending, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation,” reads a press release from SouthStar. “Pending final approval, the sale is scheduled to close August 27.”
The terms of the deal between the banks were not disclosed.
SouthStar Bank plans to continue operations at the Kerrville location and retain staff already there “to streamline the transition and maintain continuity for customers and team members,” reads the release.
“The board and management are eager to welcome Community First employees into our SouthStar Bank family,” said David Kapavik, SouthStar Bank president and CEO, in the release. “We’ve seen an enthusiastic presence in the local community, making the branch a seamless fit with our organization. We strive to accomplish a uniquely Texas-style of banking throughout all locations with friendly, flexible, common-sense financial solutions. The acquisition will allow us to expand into the Hill Country, reach new opportunities and remain the personal, community-focused bank we’ve always been.”
SouthStar Bank is a family-owned community bank established in 1920 that now operates 15 branches, according to the release.
“The staff and employees of the Kerrville Branch of Community First National Bank are excited to become a part of the dynamic and progressive SouthStar Bank organization,” said Kent McKinney, senior vice president of Community First National Bank, in the release. “They have a strong history of community involvement and growth and will be a valuable addition to the Kerrville community.”
A celebration, free and open to the public, is tentatively planned for late September, which will include barbecue and live music, according to the release.
