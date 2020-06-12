Connie Morris was sipping coffee inside her house last Sunday when she received a FaceTime call from her niece Gracie Morris. It didn’t take long during the conversation until tears began streaming down Connie’s face.
Connie has had to process a lot of emotions since she was diagnosed with Stage 4 Hodgkins Lymphoma on Jan. 15, 2019 — pain, grief, sometimes even hopelessness. But the tears during her FaceTime conversation with Gracie were symptoms of joy.
Connie has been in remission since last August; her last CT scan on May 29 confirmed no new evidence of disease. Gracie called to say she wanted to recognize her aunt’s perseverance. She told Connie about her big project: She was going to raise money and awareness for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society by participating in the Big Virtual Climb.
“Aunt Connie, you mean so much to me,” Gracie said to her. “I want to do something in your honor.”
That’s why Gracie has already helped raise more than $3,000 for LLS by Friday evening. And that’s why she plans on meeting with more than 30 of her friends and family under the Sidney Baker St. Bridge at Louise Hayes Park on Saturday at 6 p.m. to walk 8,810 strides, which roughly equals the distance required to climb to the top of San Francisco’s 61-story Salesforce Tower — that stands more than 1,000-feet tall.
They will be walking to show solidarity with Connie, and with everyone else who has battled leukemia or lymphatic cancer.
“When Gracie called and told me she wanted to do this, it was like she just reached through the phone to give me one of those giant hugs of hers,” said Connie, who will perform the Virtual Climb in Dallas. “I am just so touched. Her kindness and her thoughtfulness just takes my breath away.”
According to Connie, it was that same kindness and thoughtfulness that helped her conquer Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Connie isn’t married, and doesn’t have any biological children, but she loves her seven nephews and nieces like sons and daughters. She boasts that she is “the cool aunt.” When each of them turned 13 years old, she planned a special weekend for them, letting them stay at her house and basically do whatever activity they wanted. Gracie had her ears pierced during her birthday weekend.
Those same nieces and nephews rallied around Connie during the most challenging year of her life. She had to undergo more than three rounds of out patient chemotherapy and had to receive a stem cell transplant on June 25. Her family made sure she realized she wasn’t alone. Her oldest nephew Kyle Carrabine handed out lime green wristbands emblazoned with the hashtag #nooenfightsalone and Connie’s initials to family members. Other nieces and nephews delighted Connie with surprise visits while she was undergoing chemotherapy.
Gracie wanted to do something special to support her aunt. Her mom, Hunter Morris, told her about the virtual climb; Gracie embraced the suggestion.
“(My aunt’s diagnosis) was kind of a shock to me and my family because we have been fortunate to not have experienced that many tragedies like this in my life,” Gracie said.
“It scared me and I really wanted to know what I could do to help my aunt and my family. I thought (the virtual climb) would be a really good thing to do.”
Gracie wanted to make sure the fundraiser was as organized as possible. She started a GoFundme to raise money for LLS, and created an instagram page to promote the virtual climb. She even reached out to her teachers at Our Lady of the Hills to see if they wanted to walk as well. Earlier this week, she mapped out the route she and her friends were going to walk at Louise Hayes Parks. She enlisted her grandparents to hand out water bottles on Saturday evening to ensure all the walkers remain hydrated.
Now, all that is left to do is to take those steps on Saturday evening. Steps that may be small, but significant to those affected by lymphatic cancer. Connie expects to be crying even more tears of joy when she sees the photos of Gracie and her friends walking on Saturday evening.
“I couldn’t have gotten through it without the love and support of my family and my friends,” Connie said. “There have been all types of blessings that have come out of a very scary, very horrible and very challenging situation. … If we can help another patient, another family get through this easier then every minute of the struggle has been worth it.”
