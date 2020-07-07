A Hunt resident was accused of possessing 4-200 grams of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, which includes cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine.
A deputy with the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office arrested Elizabeth Dawn Evans on June 27 and accused her of the offense, which is a felony punishable by as much as 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine under Texas law.
Evans, born in 1976, was released from the county jail the same day on $10,500 in bonds.
