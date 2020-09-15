Peterson Middle School’s cross country team turned in a solid effort on Saturday during an invitational at Harper.
The eighth-grade boys were paced by the winning performance of Ryland Farhoudi, who covered the 2-mile course in 12-mintues, 48-seconds. Teammate Cade Jones finished third, while Carson Jones was fifth for the Spikes.
In the eighth-grade girls, Abigail Anson finished fourth in 14:17 and Madellyne Fielder, who finished sixth. The seventh-grade boys had all runners finish in the top 10.
Logan Larranaga led Peterson's seventh graders with a 14:11 performance. Right behind was Hunter Evans (4th, 14:13) and Easton Brown (5th, 14:15).
In the seventh-grade girls, Gabriela Lara led the Spikes with a fifth-place finish in 15:22. Adelyn Kincaid finished sixth in 15:31.
